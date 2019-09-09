Wedbush Gives Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Higher Rating.; Luminus Management Has Lowered By $35.03 Million Its Nucor (NUE) Stake

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)‘s “Neutral” rating is no longer valid. Stock research analysts at Wedbush increased CMG’s rating to a “Outperform”.

Luminus Management Llc decreased Nucor Corp (NUE) stake by 46.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Luminus Management Llc sold 603,892 shares as Nucor Corp (NUE)’s stock declined 2.63%. The Luminus Management Llc holds 682,479 shares with $39.82M value, down from 1.29M last quarter. Nucor Corp now has $15.18 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.21% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $51.27. About 786,445 shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 01/05/2018 – NUCOR: RETROACTIVE TARIFFS, QUOTAS WILL CREATE MORE CONFUSION; 16/04/2018 – Nucor Corp expected to post earnings of $1.08 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/03/2018 – Nucor: Average Selling Prices Have Increased Each Month for All Steel Mill Product Groups Thus Far in 2018; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO SPEAKS WITH STEEL OFFICIALS IN PRESS CONFERENCE; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR 1Q EPS $1.10, EST. $1.12; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Nucor Corp’s Senior Unsecured Debt ‘A-‘; 19/04/2018 – Nucor Sees 2Q Steel Mills Segment Performance Improved vs 1Q; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR CORP – NEW GALVANIZING LINE IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL IN FIRST HALF OF 2021; 19/04/2018 – Nucor 1Q Rev $5.57B; 19/04/2018 – Nucor 1Q Net $354.2M

The stock increased 1.21% or $10.09 during the last trading session, reaching $846.41. About 355,862 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 24/05/2018 – Chipotle stores in Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, and Massachusetts already offer this feature, but more are coming; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican 1Q EPS $2.13; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican: Effective Tax Rate Was 36.9% for 1Q; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle CFO Mark Crumpacker Stepping Down — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE SPOKESMAN CHRIS ARNOLD COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 2.2%; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle to close Denver, New York offices and move headquarters to Southern California; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle: The New CEO Has Already Shot Down Breakfast — Barrons.com; 17/04/2018 – ACKMAN SAYS CHIPOTLE HASN’T HAD INNOVATION FOR A DECADE; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Newport Beach Will Serve as Headquarters for Operations, Business Development, Marketing, Communications, Finance

More notable recent Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “UPDATE: Wedbush Upgrades Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) to Outperform; Sees Digital Moat – StreetInsider.com” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “Chipotle Stock: Headed to $900? – Motley Fool” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chipotle Proved The Doubters Wrong – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How to Invest in Fast-Food Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 08, 2019.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.13 earnings per share, up 44.91% or $0.97 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $86.99 million for 67.60 P/E if the $3.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual earnings per share reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.55% negative EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Chipotle Mexican Grill has $100000 highest and $580 lowest target. $746.91’s average target is -11.76% below currents $846.41 stock price. Chipotle Mexican Grill had 22 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BTIG Research with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 13. The firm has “Sell” rating by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation given on Friday, June 21. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 27 by SunTrust. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, August 29 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold” on Thursday, April 11. The stock of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) earned “Overweight” rating by PiperJaffray on Monday, March 18. The stock of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, April 16. The rating was upgraded by Wedbush to “Neutral” on Friday, March 22. The stock of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Thursday, March 21.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $58.09 million activity. Shares for $58.09 million were sold by Pershing Square Capital Management – L.P. on Thursday, June 27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The company has market cap of $23.52 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the firm operated 2,198 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, as well as 29 international Chipotle restaurants; and 23 restaurants with non-Chipotle concepts. It has a 95.47 P/E ratio.

More notable recent Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Closer Look At Nucor Corporation’s (NYSE:NUE) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nucor’s Long-Term Value – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Nucor CEO stepping down at the end of 2019, successor named – Charlotte Business Journal” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Steel Giant Nucor in 5 Charts – The Motley Fool” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst Endorses ArcelorMittal: What You Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Analysts await Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.03 EPS, down 55.79% or $1.30 from last year’s $2.33 per share. NUE’s profit will be $304.90M for 12.44 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Nucor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.25% negative EPS growth.

