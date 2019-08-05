WEC Energy Group (WEC) to pay $0.59 on Sep 1, 2019; Labarge (LB) Sentiment Is 0.88

Labarge Inc (LB) investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 159 hedge funds opened new or increased positions, while 180 sold and decreased equity positions in Labarge Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 179.06 million shares, down from 185.70 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Labarge Inc in top ten positions decreased from 4 to 3 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 52 Reduced: 128 Increased: 101 New Position: 58.

WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) is expected to pay $0.59 on Sep 1, 2019. (NYSE:WEC) shareholders before Aug 13, 2019 will receive the $0.59 dividend. WEC Energy Group Inc's current price of $86.56 translates into 0.68% yield. WEC Energy Group Inc's dividend has Aug 14, 2019 as record date. Jul 18, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $86.56. About 2.17M shares traded or 34.79% up from the average. WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) has risen 31.07% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500.

The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $24.16. About 4.09 million shares traded. L Brands, Inc. (LB) has declined 16.40% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.40% the S&P500.

Analysts await L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) to report earnings on August, 21 after the close. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 47.22% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.36 per share. LB’s profit will be $52.50 million for 31.79 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by L Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.71% EPS growth.

Makaira Partners Llc holds 11.75% of its portfolio in L Brands, Inc. for 3.65 million shares. Okumus Fund Management Ltd. owns 1.66 million shares or 10.21% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pacifica Capital Investments Llc has 4.54% invested in the company for 343,207 shares. The Illinois-based Tyvor Capital Llc has invested 3.17% in the stock. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, a Florida-based fund reported 254,337 shares.

L Brands, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of womenÂ’s intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, and accessories. The company has market cap of $6.68 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: VictoriaÂ’s Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. It has a 10.57 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include loungewear, bras, panties, swimwear, athletic attire, fragrances, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, home fragrances, handbags, jewelry, and personal care accessories.

Among 3 analysts covering WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. WEC Energy Group has $85 highest and $73 lowest target. $80.25’s average target is -7.29% below currents $86.56 stock price. WEC Energy Group had 6 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America on Monday, June 24 to “Sell”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 13 by Wells Fargo. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse.

WEC Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric energy. The company has market cap of $27.30 billion. The firm operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, We Power, and Corporate and Other divisions. It has a 25.16 P/E ratio. It generates electricity from coal, natural gas, oil, hydroelectric, wind, and biomass.