WEC Energy Group (WEC) to pay $0.59 on Sep 1, 2019; CENTRICA PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED KIN (CPYYF) Shorts Decreased By 1.33%

CENTRICA PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED KIN (OTCMKTS:CPYYF) had a decrease of 1.33% in short interest. CPYYF’s SI was 4.59 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 1.33% from 4.65 million shares previously. It closed at $1.13 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 23, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) is expected to pay $0.59 on Sep 1, 2019. (NYSE:WEC) shareholders before Aug 13, 2019 will receive the $0.59 dividend. WEC Energy Group Inc’s current price of $86.28 translates into 0.68% yield. WEC Energy Group Inc’s dividend has Aug 14, 2019 as record date. Jul 18, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $86.28. About 2.15 million shares traded or 39.78% up from the average. WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) has risen 28.83% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WEC News: 01/05/2018 – WEC ENERGY 1Q OPER REV. $2.29B, EST. $2.24B; 01/05/2018 – WEC Energy Group 1Q Rev $2.29B; 05/03/2018 WEC ENERGY GROUP INC WEC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $62; 01/05/2018 – WEC ENERGY REAFFIRMS EPS VIEW, SEES REACHING TOP END OF RANGE; 03/05/2018 – Klappa cites milestones in financial performance, network reliability, and infrastructure improvements at annual meeting; 19/04/2018 – WEC Energy Group declares quarterly dividend; 16/05/2018 – KP INKASO WEC SA KPI.WA – HAS BEEN CHOSEN BY ENERGY PROVIDER TO SERVICE ITS RECEIVABLES; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES DATC PATH 15 AND DATC HOLDINGS PATH 15 ONE NOTCH; OUTLOOK STABLE; 30/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY CORP – ALLIANT ENERGY’S WISCONSIN ENERGY COMPANY FILED PLANS WITH PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OF WISCONSIN TO BUILD WIND PROJECT; 14/03/2018 – WEC Energy Group recognized nationally for research and development

More important recent Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why Centrica No Longer Meets My Investment Criteria – Seeking Alpha” on March 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Centrica’s 8% Dividend Yield Means It’s Priced For Energy Armageddon – Seeking Alpha”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Centrica Plc 2017 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 22, 2018. More interesting news about Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYF) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Centrica Plc ADR 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy firm in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, North America, Norway, and internationally. The company has market cap of $6.59 billion. The firm operates through Energy Supply & ServicesÂ–UK & Ireland, Energy Supply & ServicesÂ–North America, Connected Home, Distributed Energy & Power, Energy Marketing & Trading, Exploration & Production, Central Power Generation, and Centrica Storage divisions. It has a 9.11 P/E ratio. It supplies gas and electricity to residential, business, and industrial customers, as well as provision of energy-related services; and engages in the power generation activities.

Among 3 analysts covering WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. WEC Energy Group had 6 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 14 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Sell” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, June 24. The stock of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, February 13 by Wells Fargo.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold WEC Energy Group, Inc. shares while 1 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 137,054 shares or 8.18% less from 149,260 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi holds 0% in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) or 4,000 shares. Prudential Pcl holds 24,965 shares. Gulf Interest Retail Bank (Uk) stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC). Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Liability reported 0.06% in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC). Bruce And holds 0.36% or 23,124 shares in its portfolio. West Oak Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.31% in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC). Gemmer Asset Management Lc reported 219 shares.

WEC Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric energy. The company has market cap of $27.22 billion. The firm operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, We Power, and Corporate and Other divisions. It has a 25.08 P/E ratio. It generates electricity from coal, natural gas, oil, hydroelectric, wind, and biomass.