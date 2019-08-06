WEC Energy Group (WEC) to pay $0.59 on Sep 1, 2019; Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Sentiment Is 1.41

WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) is expected to pay $0.59 on Sep 1, 2019. (NYSE:WEC) shareholders before Aug 13, 2019 will receive the $0.59 dividend. WEC Energy Group Inc’s current price of $87.03 translates into 0.68% yield. WEC Energy Group Inc’s dividend has Aug 14, 2019 as record date. Jul 18, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $87.03. About 2.84 million shares traded or 74.13% up from the average. WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) has risen 31.07% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WEC News: 05/03/2018 WEC ENERGY GROUP INC WEC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $62; 30/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY CORP – ALLIANT ENERGY’S WISCONSIN ENERGY COMPANY FILED PLANS WITH PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OF WISCONSIN TO BUILD WIND PROJECT; 11/04/2018 – Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin Energy Efficiency Report – Industrial Compressed Air Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/04/2018 – DJ WEC Energy Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WEC); 19/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within BIOHAVEN PHARM, WEC Energy Group, Axon Enterprise, Tutor Pe; 19/04/2018 – WEC Energy Group declares quarterly dividend; 01/05/2018 – WEC ENERGY REAFFIRMS EPS VIEW, SEES REACHING TOP END OF RANGE; 01/05/2018 – WEC Energy Group Reaffirms 2018 EPS View of $3.26-$3.30, With an Expectation of Reaching the Top End of the Range; 14/05/2018 – WEC ENERGY GROUP INC SAYS INCREASING 5-YEAR CAPITAL PLAN BY $2.1 BLN – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – WEC Energy Group 1Q Net $390.4M

Caesars Entertainment Corp (CZR) investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 155 hedge funds increased or started new equity positions, while 110 reduced and sold positions in Caesars Entertainment Corp. The hedge funds in our database now own: 735.99 million shares, up from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Caesars Entertainment Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 18 to 18 for the same number . Sold All: 45 Reduced: 65 Increased: 79 New Position: 76.

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc holds 20.8% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation for 32.50 million shares. Silver Point Capital L.P. owns 16.23 million shares or 19.84% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Canyon Capital Advisors Llc has 16.27% invested in the company for 77.58 million shares. The Texas-based Lafitte Capital Management Lp has invested 9.23% in the stock. Frontfour Capital Group Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 725,289 shares.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $7.81 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Caesars Entertainment Resort Properties, and Caesars Growth Partners Casino Properties and Developments. It has a 65.48 P/E ratio. It operates 15,000 slot machines and 1,200 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout the company's casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $11.59. About 17.06M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO BRING A NEW HARRAH’S-BRANDED FACILITY TO NORTHERN CALIFORNIA; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF UP; 20/03/2018 – ‘@timseymour is rolling the dice on Caesars Entertainment in his Fast Pitch $CZR; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – QTRLY SAME-STORE REVENUES REMAINED FLAT YEAR-OVER-YEAR AT $1.96 BLN; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop Icon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT HAS REPRICED ITS $1.50B TERM LOAN; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – THE PROPERTY IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2019; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access For; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TO PROVIDE BRAND LICENSING, CONSULTING SERVICES FOR CASINO, TO BE NAMED HARRAH’S NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CASINO; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Loss/Shr 5c

Among 3 analysts covering WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. WEC Energy Group has $85 highest and $73 lowest target. $80.25’s average target is -7.79% below currents $87.03 stock price. WEC Energy Group had 6 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Wells Fargo maintained WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) on Wednesday, February 13 with “Outperform” rating. Bank of America downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Monday, June 24 report.