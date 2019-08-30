WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Since WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:WEC) and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ORA) are part of the Electric Utilities industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WEC Energy Group Inc. 82 3.90 N/A 3.44 24.86 Ormat Technologies Inc. 61 5.06 N/A 2.33 28.16

Table 1 highlights WEC Energy Group Inc. and Ormat Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Ormat Technologies Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to WEC Energy Group Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. WEC Energy Group Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Ormat Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:WEC) and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ORA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WEC Energy Group Inc. 0.00% 11.1% 3.3% Ormat Technologies Inc. 0.00% 4.1% 1.8%

Risk & Volatility

WEC Energy Group Inc.’s current beta is 0.11 and it happens to be 89.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Ormat Technologies Inc.’s 12.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.12 beta.

Liquidity

WEC Energy Group Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.7 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ormat Technologies Inc. are 1.6 and 1.3 respectively. Ormat Technologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to WEC Energy Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for WEC Energy Group Inc. and Ormat Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WEC Energy Group Inc. 2 0 1 2.33 Ormat Technologies Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

The average target price of WEC Energy Group Inc. is $88.5, with potential downside of -7.69%. On the other hand, Ormat Technologies Inc.’s potential downside is -11.01% and its average target price is $66.5. The information presented earlier suggests that WEC Energy Group Inc. looks more robust than Ormat Technologies Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both WEC Energy Group Inc. and Ormat Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 77.1% and 75% respectively. About 0.1% of WEC Energy Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.95% of Ormat Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WEC Energy Group Inc. -0.4% 2.8% 10.06% 19.62% 31.07% 23.39% Ormat Technologies Inc. 2.53% 2.34% 13.88% 16.68% 23.1% 25.33%

For the past year WEC Energy Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Ormat Technologies Inc.

Summary

WEC Energy Group Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Ormat Technologies Inc.

WEC Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric energy. The company operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, We Power, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal, natural gas, oil, hydroelectric, wind, and biomass. The company provides electric utility services to customers in the paper, food products, foundry, mining, printing, and retail industries, as well as to governmental and health services. It also provides retail natural gas distribution services in the state of Wisconsin, as well as transports customer-owned natural gas; and generates, distributes, and sells steam. The company serves approximately 1.6 million electric customers and 2.8 million natural gas customers. In addition, it invests in and develops real estate properties, including business parks and other commercial real estate projects primarily in southeastern Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Wisconsin Energy Corporation and changed its name to WEC Energy Group, Inc. in June 2015. WEC Energy Group, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Ormat Technologies, Inc. engages in geothermal and recovered energy power business worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electricity and Product. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity. The Product segment designs, manufactures, and sells equipment for geothermal and recovered energy-based electricity generation, such as fossil fuel powered turbo-generators and heavy duty direct-current generators. It also provides services relating to the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, and maintenance of geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants. This segment serves contractors; developers, owners, and operators of geothermal power plants; and owners and operators of interstate natural gas pipelines, gas processing plants, and cement plants, as well as companies in other energy-intensive industrial processes. Ormat Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is based in Reno, Nevada.