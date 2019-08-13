WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) Reaches $89.37 After 4.00% Down Move; Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Has Cut General Electric Co (GE) Holding By $359,136

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co decreased General Electric Co (GE) stake by 10.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co sold 39,904 shares as General Electric Co (GE)’s stock rose 3.47%. The Brown Brothers Harriman & Co holds 349,298 shares with $3.49 million value, down from 389,202 last quarter. General Electric Co now has $83.47 billion valuation. The stock increased 5.69% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $9.56. About 34.19M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 06/03/2018 – Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corporation Receives GE Healthcare Life Sciences 2017 Distinguished Partner Award for Exceptional Applie; 07/03/2018 – GE: FIRST LAUNCH OF RESERVOIR PLATFORM IS A 1.2 MW, 4MWH UNIT; 03/04/2018 – GE POWER SAYS INSTALLED ADVANCED GAS PATH GAS TURBINE UPGRADE SOLUTION AT IRAQI MINISTRY OF ELECTRICITY’S NAJIBIYA POWER PLANT; 12/03/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY – THE POTENTIAL 8 WIND FARMS TO BE SET UP IN TURKEY WITH FINA ENERJI ARE INTENDED TO START COMMERCIAL OPS IN 2019 /2020; 30/04/2018 – GE TO REDEEM ALL OUTSTANDING 4.700% NOTES DUE 2053; 17/04/2018 – ITALY’S GOVERNMENT SAYS HAS DECIDED TO USE SPECIAL POWERS ON LICENCE GIVEN BY AVIO SPA AND GE AVIO TO ARIANEGROUP FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF AEROSPACE MATERIAL; 20/04/2018 – GE – REAFFIRMED 2018 GUIDANCE; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION BEGINS FLIGHT TESTING OF GE9X ENGINE FOR BOEING 777X AFTER DELAY – DOCUMENT; 05/03/2018 – As GE Retools, a $230 Billion Fund Eyes Broader Ties as Partner; 17/04/2018 – Zinc and GE Digital Announce Integrated Solution for Contextual, Real-Time Communication in the Field

The stock of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $89.37. About 638,227 shares traded. WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) has risen 31.07% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500.

WEC Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric energy. The company has market cap of $28.19 billion. The firm operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, We Power, and Corporate and Other divisions. It has a 25.9 P/E ratio. It generates electricity from coal, natural gas, oil, hydroelectric, wind, and biomass.

Among 2 analysts covering WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. WEC Energy Group had 6 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, February 14. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Wednesday, August 7 by Credit Suisse. Bank of America downgraded WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) on Monday, June 24 to “Sell” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold WEC Energy Group, Inc. shares while 1 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 137,054 shares or 8.18% less from 149,260 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Commercial Bank (Uk) Ltd reported 0.1% stake. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Lc has 5,850 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 24,965 were reported by Prudential Public Ltd Company. Bruce & Inc stated it has 23,124 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd holds 0% in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) or 219 shares. Fishman Jay A Mi reported 4,000 shares. West Oak Ltd Company accumulated 6,355 shares.

Among 12 analysts covering General Electric (NYSE:GE), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. General Electric had 38 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) earned “Sell” rating by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation on Wednesday, March 6. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Hold” rating and $11 target in Friday, March 15 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, June 19. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, March 18. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, March 4. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of GE in report on Friday, March 15 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by CFRA. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold” on Monday, February 25.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $97,500 activity. The insider LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 0.03% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Penobscot Invest Management owns 0.12% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 56,150 shares. Perkins Coie Trust Communication stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Spectrum Mgmt Gp, Indiana-based fund reported 1,155 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 0.04% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Park Avenue Secs Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.05% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Prudential Public Limited reported 44,138 shares stake. Pekin Hardy Strauss, Illinois-based fund reported 19,530 shares. Shufro Rose Co Ltd Liability Co reported 228,034 shares stake. Lucas Management owns 43,610 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Bp Public Ltd Company has invested 0.44% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Cannell Peter B And Company stated it has 31,850 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 1.09 million shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Amg Natl Tru Bancshares has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co increased Monster Beverage Corp stake by 6,325 shares to 7,570 valued at $413,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) stake by 3,660 shares and now owns 30,357 shares. Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) was raised too.