WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) Reaches $86.14 52-Week High; Bridgeway Capital Management Has Raised By $880,000 Its Green Plains (GPRE) Stake

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc increased Green Plains Inc (GPRE) stake by 34.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc acquired 55,000 shares as Green Plains Inc (GPRE)’s stock rose 5.66%. The Bridgeway Capital Management Inc holds 216,650 shares with $3.61 million value, up from 161,650 last quarter. Green Plains Inc now has $408.22M valuation. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.7. About 27,236 shares traded. Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) has declined 18.87% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRE News: 07/05/2018 – Green Plains 1Q Rev $1.05B; 16/04/2018 – Green Plains Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS 1Q REV. $1.0B, EST. $904.7M; 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS SAYS ETHANOL INDUSTRY LIKELY TO REMAIN FRAGMENTED; 07/05/2018 – Green Plains 1Q Loss/Shr 60c; 09/05/2018 – Green Plains Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/04/2018 – DJ Green Plains Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPRE); 13/03/2018 – Luzich Partners Buys New 1.7% Position in Green Plains; 16/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS CEO BECKER MAKES ASSET SALE COMMENTS IN INTERVIEW; 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS: WHITE HOUSE MEETINGS PLANNED `LATER THIS WEEK’

The stock of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) hit a new 52-week high and has $89.59 target or 4.00% above today’s $86.14 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $27.31 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 11 by Barchart.com. If the $89.59 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.09 billion more. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $86.14. About 104,704 shares traded. WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) has risen 28.83% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WEC News: 01/05/2018 – WEC Energy Group 1Q Net $390.4M; 01/05/2018 – WEC ENERGY 1Q OPER REV. $2.29B, EST. $2.24B; 05/03/2018 WEC ENERGY GROUP INC WEC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $62; 22/04/2018 – DJ WEC Energy Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WEC); 30/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY CORP – ALLIANT ENERGY’S WISCONSIN ENERGY COMPANY FILED PLANS WITH PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OF WISCONSIN TO BUILD WIND PROJECT; 11/04/2018 – Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin Energy Efficiency Report – Industrial Compressed Air Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in WEC Energy; 01/05/2018 – WEC ENERGY 1Q EPS $1.23, EST. $1.16; 01/05/2018 – WEC ENERGY REAFFIRMS EPS VIEW, SEES REACHING TOP END OF RANGE; 19/04/2018 – Wisconsin Electric declares quarterly dividends

Analysts await WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 2.74% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.73 per share. WEC’s profit will be $237.76M for 28.71 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual EPS reported by WEC Energy Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.61% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. WEC Energy Group had 6 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, February 14. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, February 13. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America on Monday, June 24 to “Sell”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold WEC Energy Group, Inc. shares while 1 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 137,054 shares or 8.18% less from 149,260 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0% or 219 shares. West Oak Capital Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 6,355 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 24,965 shares in its portfolio. 5,850 are owned by Balasa Dinverno And Foltz. Bruce & Company, Illinois-based fund reported 23,124 shares. Gulf International National Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited invested 0.1% of its portfolio in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC). Fishman Jay A Mi accumulated 4,000 shares.

WEC Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric energy. The company has market cap of $27.31 billion. The firm operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, We Power, and Corporate and Other divisions. It has a 25.04 P/E ratio. It generates electricity from coal, natural gas, oil, hydroelectric, wind, and biomass.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold GPRE shares while 35 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 37.71 million shares or 5.35% less from 39.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 9,159 shares. Slate Path Cap Lp has 610,000 shares. Hightower Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Pub Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.01% or 34,167 shares. Moreover, Private has 1.16% invested in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Shell Asset Mngmt holds 0% in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) or 2,925 shares. Plante Moran Financial Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated holds 0% or 16 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Grp Ltd Co accumulated 144,195 shares. North Star Inv Management Corporation has 0% invested in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Luminus Mgmt Lc holds 0.06% or 162,600 shares. Deprince Race And Zollo reported 0.27% in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) for 63,110 shares. 2,332 are held by Sei Invests. Trexquant Lp holds 0.05% or 43,758 shares.