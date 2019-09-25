WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) EPS Estimated At $0.74; Driehaus Capital Management Has Lowered Its Fox Factory Holding (FOXF) Position

Analysts expect WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) to report $0.74 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.74 EPS. WEC’s profit would be $233.42 million giving it 32.04 P/E if the $0.74 EPS is correct. After having $0.74 EPS previously, WEC Energy Group, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $94.83. About 397,096 shares traded. WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) has risen 31.07% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WEC News: 19/04/2018 – WEC Energy Group declares quarterly dividend; 30/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY CORP – ALLIANT ENERGY’S WISCONSIN ENERGY COMPANY FILED PLANS WITH PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OF WISCONSIN TO BUILD WIND PROJECT; 22/04/2018 – DJ WEC Energy Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WEC); 17/04/2018 – KP INKASO WEC SA KPI.WA – SIGNS FACTORING AGREEMENT WITH CO FROM MINING INDUSTRY; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES DATC PATH 15 AND DATC HOLDINGS PATH 15 ONE NOTCH; OUTLOOK STABLE; 13/03/2018 – Wisconsin Energy Conservation Corporation Signs with energyOrbit to Expand Energy Efficiency Program Operational Management; 11/04/2018 – Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin Energy Efficiency Report – Industrial Compressed Air Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – WEC ENERGY 1Q EPS $1.23, EST. $1.16; 01/05/2018 – WEC ENERGY 1Q OPER REV. $2.29B, EST. $2.24B; 19/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within BIOHAVEN PHARM, WEC Energy Group, Axon Enterprise, Tutor Pe

Driehaus Capital Management Llc decreased Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF) stake by 19.71% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Driehaus Capital Management Llc analyzed 18,923 shares as Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF)'s stock rose 5.73%. The Driehaus Capital Management Llc holds 77,091 shares with $6.36M value, down from 96,014 last quarter. Fox Factory Holding Corp now has $2.34B valuation. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $61.49. About 99,486 shares traded. Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) has risen 63.26% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 63.26% the S&P500.

More notable recent WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Why WEC Energy Group Stock Gained 12% in August – Yahoo Finance" on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "WEC Energy Acknowledges Need To Change – Seeking Alpha" published on September 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: WEC Energy, Tractor Supply and C.H. Robinson – Yahoo Finance" on September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.50, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 1 investors sold WEC Energy Group, Inc. shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 143,652 shares or 4.81% more from 137,054 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gulf Intll Comml Bank (Uk) Limited owns 72,089 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. West Oak Capital Ltd has 0.32% invested in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) for 6,355 shares. Opus Group Inc Ltd Liability Company reported 9,413 shares stake. Bruce Co holds 23,124 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Lc invested in 219 shares. Prudential Public Ltd holds 0.01% or 26,476 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

WEC Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric energy. The company has market cap of $29.91 billion. The firm operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, We Power, and Corporate and Other divisions. It has a 27.49 P/E ratio. It generates electricity from coal, natural gas, oil, hydroelectric, wind, and biomass.

Since July 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $14,938 activity. 176 shares were bought by CULVER CURT S, worth $14,938 on Tuesday, July 9.

Among 4 analysts covering WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. WEC Energy Group has $10200 highest and $7600 lowest target. $89.60’s average target is -5.52% below currents $94.83 stock price. WEC Energy Group had 8 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, September 6 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Tuesday, August 27. Bank of America downgraded WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) rating on Monday, June 24. Bank of America has “Sell” rating and $85 target. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, August 7.

Analysts await Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.79 earnings per share, up 9.72% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.72 per share. FOXF’s profit will be $30.05M for 19.46 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Fox Factory Holding Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.18% EPS growth.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased Myokardia Inc stake by 16,739 shares to 620,713 valued at $31.12M in 2019Q2. It also upped Odonate Therapeutics Inc stake by 356,417 shares and now owns 523,833 shares. Twist Bioscience Corp was raised too.