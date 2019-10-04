WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) and Spark Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKEP) Comparison side by side

WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:WEC) and Spark Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKEP) compete against each other in the Electric Utilities sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WEC Energy Group Inc. 93 4.41 314.63M 3.44 24.86 Spark Energy Inc. 25 0.00 11.39M 0.19 130.26

Demonstrates WEC Energy Group Inc. and Spark Energy Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Spark Energy Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than WEC Energy Group Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. WEC Energy Group Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Spark Energy Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:WEC) and Spark Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKEP)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WEC Energy Group Inc. 336,682,718.03% 11.1% 3.3% Spark Energy Inc. 45,853,462.16% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown WEC Energy Group Inc. and Spark Energy Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WEC Energy Group Inc. 2 1 1 2.25 Spark Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -5.50% for WEC Energy Group Inc. with consensus target price of $89.6.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

WEC Energy Group Inc. and Spark Energy Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 77.1% and 6.16%. Insiders held 0.1% of WEC Energy Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WEC Energy Group Inc. -0.4% 2.8% 10.06% 19.62% 31.07% 23.39% Spark Energy Inc. 0.38% 1.06% 2.01% 11.74% 4.43% 33.78%

For the past year WEC Energy Group Inc. was less bullish than Spark Energy Inc.

Summary

On 12 of the 14 factors WEC Energy Group Inc. beats Spark Energy Inc.

WEC Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric energy. The company operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, We Power, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal, natural gas, oil, hydroelectric, wind, and biomass. The company provides electric utility services to customers in the paper, food products, foundry, mining, printing, and retail industries, as well as to governmental and health services. It also provides retail natural gas distribution services in the state of Wisconsin, as well as transports customer-owned natural gas; and generates, distributes, and sells steam. The company serves approximately 1.6 million electric customers and 2.8 million natural gas customers. In addition, it invests in and develops real estate properties, including business parks and other commercial real estate projects primarily in southeastern Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Wisconsin Energy Corporation and changed its name to WEC Energy Group, Inc. in June 2015. WEC Energy Group, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.