WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) and Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) Comparing side by side

As Electric Utilities companies, WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:WEC) and Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WEC Energy Group Inc. 83 3.83 N/A 3.44 24.86 Pinnacle West Capital Corporation 95 2.90 N/A 4.61 19.78

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to WEC Energy Group Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. WEC Energy Group Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WEC Energy Group Inc. 0.00% 11.1% 3.3% Pinnacle West Capital Corporation 0.00% 10.1% 3%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.11 beta means WEC Energy Group Inc.’s volatility is 89.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a 0.13 beta which is 87.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

WEC Energy Group Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.7 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Pinnacle West Capital Corporation are 0.6 and 0.4 respectively. WEC Energy Group Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Pinnacle West Capital Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given WEC Energy Group Inc. and Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WEC Energy Group Inc. 2 1 1 2.25 Pinnacle West Capital Corporation 1 3 1 2.20

WEC Energy Group Inc.’s average target price is $89.6, while its potential downside is -1.28%. Competitively the average target price of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is $97.8, which is potential 5.88% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation seems more appealing than WEC Energy Group Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both WEC Energy Group Inc. and Pinnacle West Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 77.1% and 87.8% respectively. WEC Energy Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WEC Energy Group Inc. -0.4% 2.8% 10.06% 19.62% 31.07% 23.39% Pinnacle West Capital Corporation -0.63% -2.87% -3.04% 4.11% 13.67% 7.07%

For the past year WEC Energy Group Inc. was more bullish than Pinnacle West Capital Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors WEC Energy Group Inc. beats Pinnacle West Capital Corporation.

WEC Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric energy. The company operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, We Power, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal, natural gas, oil, hydroelectric, wind, and biomass. The company provides electric utility services to customers in the paper, food products, foundry, mining, printing, and retail industries, as well as to governmental and health services. It also provides retail natural gas distribution services in the state of Wisconsin, as well as transports customer-owned natural gas; and generates, distributes, and sells steam. The company serves approximately 1.6 million electric customers and 2.8 million natural gas customers. In addition, it invests in and develops real estate properties, including business parks and other commercial real estate projects primarily in southeastern Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Wisconsin Energy Corporation and changed its name to WEC Energy Group, Inc. in June 2015. WEC Energy Group, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers. It owns or leases approximately 6,236 megawatts of regulated generation capacity. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.