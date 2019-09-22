WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) and Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Comparison side by side

Since WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:WEC) and Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) are part of the Electric Utilities industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WEC Energy Group Inc. 84 3.84 N/A 3.44 24.86 Pampa Energia S.A. 26 0.00 N/A 3.12 10.54

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of WEC Energy Group Inc. and Pampa Energia S.A. Pampa Energia S.A. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to WEC Energy Group Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. WEC Energy Group Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has WEC Energy Group Inc. and Pampa Energia S.A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WEC Energy Group Inc. 0.00% 11.1% 3.3% Pampa Energia S.A. 0.00% 35.9% 6.4%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.11 shows that WEC Energy Group Inc. is 89.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Pampa Energia S.A. has a 0.59 beta which is 41.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

WEC Energy Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. On the competitive side is, Pampa Energia S.A. which has a 1.3 Current Ratio and a 1.2 Quick Ratio. Pampa Energia S.A. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to WEC Energy Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

WEC Energy Group Inc. and Pampa Energia S.A. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WEC Energy Group Inc. 2 1 1 2.25 Pampa Energia S.A. 0 1 0 2.00

WEC Energy Group Inc.’s consensus target price is $89.6, while its potential downside is -4.38%. On the other hand, Pampa Energia S.A.’s potential upside is 105.99% and its consensus target price is $33. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Pampa Energia S.A. seems more appealing than WEC Energy Group Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 77.1% of WEC Energy Group Inc. shares and 42.7% of Pampa Energia S.A. shares. WEC Energy Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 38% of Pampa Energia S.A.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WEC Energy Group Inc. -0.4% 2.8% 10.06% 19.62% 31.07% 23.39% Pampa Energia S.A. 1.23% -4.78% 55.92% -6.4% -22.44% 3.43%

For the past year WEC Energy Group Inc. has stronger performance than Pampa Energia S.A.

Summary

WEC Energy Group Inc. beats Pampa Energia S.A. on 9 of the 12 factors.

WEC Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric energy. The company operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, We Power, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal, natural gas, oil, hydroelectric, wind, and biomass. The company provides electric utility services to customers in the paper, food products, foundry, mining, printing, and retail industries, as well as to governmental and health services. It also provides retail natural gas distribution services in the state of Wisconsin, as well as transports customer-owned natural gas; and generates, distributes, and sells steam. The company serves approximately 1.6 million electric customers and 2.8 million natural gas customers. In addition, it invests in and develops real estate properties, including business parks and other commercial real estate projects primarily in southeastern Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Wisconsin Energy Corporation and changed its name to WEC Energy Group, Inc. in June 2015. WEC Energy Group, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A., an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, combined gas and fuel oil turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm. As of December 31, 2016, it had an electricity generation installed capacity of approximately 3,433 megawatts; 2.9 million electricity distribution customers in the northern region of the City of Buenos Aires and northwest of the greater Buenos Aires area; and 20,648 kilometers of high voltage transmission lines. The company is also involved in the exploration and production, and refining and distribution of oil and gas in Argentina, Venezuela, and Ecuado. In addition, it offers petrochemicals, such as intermediate gasoline products, aromatic solvents, hexane and other hydrogenated paraffinic solvents, and propellants for the cosmetic industry; and monomer styrene, and rubber and polymer products from natural gas, virgin naphtha, propane, and other supplies. As of December 31, 2016, the company had combined crude oil and natural gas proved reserves of approximately 143.9 million barrels of oil equivalent; one fully owned refinery with an installed capacity of approximately 30.2 thousand barrels per day; two storage plants with a capacity of approximately 1.3 million barrels; one lubricant plant; and three fully-owned petrochemical plants. It also operated a network of 263 gas stations. The company was formerly known as Pampa Holding S.A. and changed its name to Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. in September 2008. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.