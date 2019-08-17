WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) and Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:WEC) and Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Electric Utilities and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WEC Energy Group Inc. 81 3.71 N/A 3.44 24.86 Entergy Corporation 98 1.99 N/A 5.22 20.25

Demonstrates WEC Energy Group Inc. and Entergy Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Entergy Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than WEC Energy Group Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. WEC Energy Group Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Entergy Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:WEC) and Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WEC Energy Group Inc. 0.00% 11.1% 3.3% Entergy Corporation 0.00% 11.3% 2%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.11 beta means WEC Energy Group Inc.’s volatility is 89.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Entergy Corporation’s 67.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.33 beta.

Liquidity

0.7 and 0.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of WEC Energy Group Inc. Its rival Entergy Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.7 and 0.5 respectively. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than .

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for WEC Energy Group Inc. and Entergy Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WEC Energy Group Inc. 2 0 0 1.00 Entergy Corporation 0 0 4 3.00

WEC Energy Group Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -7.12% and an $84 average target price. Meanwhile, Entergy Corporation’s average target price is $106, while its potential downside is -2.92%. Based on the results given earlier, Entergy Corporation is looking more favorable than WEC Energy Group Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both WEC Energy Group Inc. and Entergy Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 77.1% and 90.6% respectively. Insiders held 0.1% of WEC Energy Group Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.3% are Entergy Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WEC Energy Group Inc. -0.4% 2.8% 10.06% 19.62% 31.07% 23.39% Entergy Corporation 0.92% 3.55% 10.15% 21.25% 31.58% 22.71%

For the past year WEC Energy Group Inc. was more bullish than Entergy Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Entergy Corporation beats WEC Energy Group Inc.

WEC Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric energy. The company operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, We Power, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal, natural gas, oil, hydroelectric, wind, and biomass. The company provides electric utility services to customers in the paper, food products, foundry, mining, printing, and retail industries, as well as to governmental and health services. It also provides retail natural gas distribution services in the state of Wisconsin, as well as transports customer-owned natural gas; and generates, distributes, and sells steam. The company serves approximately 1.6 million electric customers and 2.8 million natural gas customers. In addition, it invests in and develops real estate properties, including business parks and other commercial real estate projects primarily in southeastern Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Wisconsin Energy Corporation and changed its name to WEC Energy Group, Inc. in June 2015. WEC Energy Group, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates through two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas. The Entergy Wholesale Commodities segment engages in the ownership, operation, and decommissioning of nuclear power plants located in the northern United States; sells electric power to wholesale customers; offers services to other nuclear power plant owners; and owns interests in non-nuclear power plants that sell electric power to wholesale customers. It sells energy to retail power providers, utilities, electric power co-operatives, power trading organizations, and other power generation companies. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, and hydro power. Its power plants have approximately 30,000 megawatts (MW) of electric generating capacity, including approximately 10,000 MW of nuclear power. The company delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. Entergy Corporation was founded in 1989 and is based in New Orleans, Louisiana.