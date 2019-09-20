Webster Finl Conn (WBS) Stock Value Declined While Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Has Trimmed Its Position; Dexcom (DXCM) Holder Td Asset Management Has Upped Holding

Td Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Dexcom Inc (DXCM) by 57.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc bought 15,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.25% . The institutional investor held 42,520 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.37 million, up from 27,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Dexcom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $154.56. About 420,174 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM SEES 2018 REV. $850M-$860M, SAW $830M-$850M; 27/03/2018 – FDA OKS MARKETING OF DEXCOM G6 ICGM; 08/03/2018 – WaveForm: Patent Trial and Appeal Board Rulles Two Early Patents Aren’t Invalid, Based on Challenges by Dexcom Inc; 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $68; 22/05/2018 – DEXCOM Short Thesis; 08/03/2018 WaveForm Technologies Receives Favorable Decision on Critical Glucose Monitoring Patents; 07/05/2018 – TERUMO, DEXCOM FORM EXCLUSIVE JAPAN SALE PACT FOR CGM; 27/03/2018 – FDA Authorizes Marketing of the New Dexcom G6® CGM Eliminating Need for Fingerstick Blood Testing for People with Diabetes; 27/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC – EXPECTS TO LAUNCH DEXCOM G6 CGM SYSTEMLATER THIS YEAR; 20/04/2018 – DJ DexCom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DXCM)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Webster Finl Corp Conn (WBS) by 1.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp sold 9,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.54% . The institutional investor held 826,410 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.48M, down from 835,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Webster Finl Corp Conn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $48.32. About 332,169 shares traded. Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) has declined 22.63% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.63% the S&P500. Some Historical WBS News: 23/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINL BOOSTS COMMON DIV; 22/05/2018 – UNITED FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – EMPLOYEES AT SIX WEBSTER BANK BRANCHES ARE EXPECTED TO JOIN UNITED BANK TEAM:; 23/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINL BOOSTS COMMON DIV TO $0.33 FROM $0.26,; EST. $0.27; 19/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY REVENUE OF $282.9 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 10.6 PERCENT FROM A YEAR AGO; 22/03/2018 – Webster Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – DJ Webster Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WBS)

Td Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.26B and $66.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 20,800 shares to 54,262 shares, valued at $3.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 13,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 600,498 shares, and cut its stake in Dennys Corp (NASDAQ:DENN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 51 investors sold DXCM shares while 115 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 84.91 million shares or 12.27% less from 96.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Pura Vida Lc holds 2.71% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 62,287 shares. 52,000 are owned by Atika Cap Mgmt Lc. Manufacturers Life Ins The owns 2,406 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Investment Mngmt has invested 0.03% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Hsbc Public Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Llc reported 560 shares stake. Amalgamated Fincl Bank owns 20,030 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Moreover, Voya Limited Liability Co has 0.4% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 1.25M shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker stated it has 0% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Td Asset Mgmt has 42,520 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Llc invested in 0.02% or 114,213 shares. The Georgia-based Advisory Svcs Networks Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Creative Planning, a Kansas-based fund reported 8,392 shares. Artemis Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.06% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 35,049 shares.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91B and $7.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 311,400 shares to 2.69M shares, valued at $48.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 25,495 shares in the quarter, for a total of 181,070 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 3.06% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.98 per share. WBS’s profit will be $92.58 million for 11.96 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by Webster Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.81% negative EPS growth.