Webster Finl Conn (WBS) Stock Declined While Morgan Stanley Trimmed Holding; Beck Mack & Oliver Stake in Matador Res Co Com (MTDR) Boosted as Stock Price Rose

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Webster Finl Corp Conn (WBS) by 37.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley sold 16,563 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,630 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40M, down from 44,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Webster Finl Corp Conn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $46.56. About 1.07 million shares traded or 91.20% up from the average. Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) has declined 22.92% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WBS News: 09/04/2018 – Conterra Networks Completes Acquisition Of Gulf Coast Regional Fiber-Optic Provider; 23/03/2018 – Webster Financial Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Webster Raises Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 Percent; 19/04/2018 – Webster 1Q EPS 85c; 12/03/2018 – Webster Financial Volume Rises Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 19/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY REVENUE OF $282.9 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 10.6 PERCENT FROM A YEAR AGO; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Webster Financial; 19/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 85C, EST. 79C; 23/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINL BOOSTS COMMON DIV TO $0.33 FROM $0.26,; EST. $0.27; 22/03/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP WBS.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $58

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc increased its stake in Matador Res Co Com (MTDR) by 1.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc bought 58,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.16 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.34M, up from 4.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Matador Res Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.46% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $19. About 1.85 million shares traded. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 39.01% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 14/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES CO – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND ACQUISITION OF LEASEHOLD AND MINERAL ACRES IN DELAWARE BASIN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Matador Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTDR); 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Matador To B1; Stable Outlook; 02/05/2018 – Matador Resources 1Q Net $59.9M; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR PARTNERS GROUP AG SQL.BE – PLANS TO FURTHER INCREASE ITS DIVIDEND; 22/05/2018 – S&P Raises Issue-Level Rating on Matador Resources Senior Unsecured Debt to ‘BB-‘ From ‘B’; 19/04/2018 – Matador Resources Company Announces Completion and Start-up of Expansion of Black River Processing Plant in Rustler Breaks; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Matador Resources To ‘B+’; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 32C; 02/04/2018 – Matador Resources Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9

Analysts await Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 11.96% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.92 per share. WBS’s profit will be $94.90M for 11.30 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Webster Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.83% negative EPS growth.

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09 billion and $353.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 81,251 shares to 167,435 shares, valued at $11.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tallgrass Energy Lp by 140,007 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.47 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Admiral Fds Inc (IVOG).

