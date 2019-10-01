Webster Finl Conn (WBS) Shareholder Cipher Capital LP Raised Position by $2.33 Million; Abbott Labs Com (ABT) Shareholder Blackhill Capital Has Cut Its Position by $840,000

Blackhill Capital Inc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs Com (ABT) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackhill Capital Inc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 338,430 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.46 million, down from 348,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc who had been investing in Abbott Labs Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $83.67. About 3.98M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in; 20/04/2018 – J&J has acquired Abbott Medical Optics, TearScience and Sightbox; 05/04/2018 – FDA: Abbott Perclose ProGlide Suture-Mediated Closure System – P960043/S097; 16/03/2018 – Drug Makers use Nanotechnology to Improve Delivery and Dosing; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL LOOK TO ADDRESS MENTAL HEALTH & GUN VIOLENCE; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: EXPLOSIVES WERE FOUND IN A CAR AND RESIDENCE; 31/05/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – LAUNCH OF ITS AFINION 2 ANALYZER IN U.S; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT CITES TENDYNE DEVICE FOR MITRAL VALVE REPLACEMENT; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: SUSPECT GOT GUNS FROM HIS FATHER, THE OWNER

Cipher Capital Lp increased its stake in Webster Finl Corp Conn (WBS) by 154.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp bought 49,576 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.54% . The hedge fund held 81,623 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.90M, up from 32,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Webster Finl Corp Conn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $46.87. About 355,007 shares traded. Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) has declined 22.63% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.63% the S&P500. Some Historical WBS News: 22/05/2018 – UNITED FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – EMPLOYEES AT SIX WEBSTER BANK BRANCHES ARE EXPECTED TO JOIN UNITED BANK TEAM:; 17/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS WEBSTER’S RATINGS WITH A STABLE OUTLOOK,; 23/04/2018 – Webster Financial Corporation Increases Common Dividend; 22/05/2018 – UNITED FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, FOLLOWING SIX WEBSTER BANK BRANCHES WILL BE PURCHASED BY UNITED BANK; 19/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.44%; 21/03/2018 – Webster Raises Prime Lending Rate to 4.75%; 15/05/2018 – Putnam Investment Buys New 1% Position in Webster Financial; 23/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINL BOOSTS COMMON DIV; 12/03/2018 – Webster Financial Volume Rises Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 23/03/2018 – Webster Financial Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 21 investors sold WBS shares while 89 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 78.21 million shares or 3.50% less from 81.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 45,008 shares stake. Shelton Mngmt holds 6,509 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 5,721 shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Proshare Advsrs accumulated 18,851 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Huntington Bank invested in 0% or 1 shares. Cardinal Cap stated it has 31,245 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested in 0.01% or 150,239 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.03% stake. Us Financial Bank De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 1,886 shares. Swiss Retail Bank reported 0.01% in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Ameritas Invest Prtn reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 9,900 shares. First Trust Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 71,793 shares.

More notable recent Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “9 Policy Catalysts For Health Care Investors To Watch Before Year’s End – Benzinga” on November 25, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Webster Financial Corporation Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering – PRNewswire” published on March 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “Webster Financial Corp (WBS) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” on January 24, 2019. More interesting news about Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Webster Financial Corporation: This 5.25% Preferred Stock Started Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” published on December 20, 2017 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Webster Financial (WBS) Q1 Earnings Top, Stock Slips 2.6% – Zacks.com” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00 million and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 19,056 shares to 34,538 shares, valued at $3.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 63,821 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 248,387 shares, and cut its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48B for 24.90 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.