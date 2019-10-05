Webster Finl Conn (WBS) Holder Hartford Financial Management Lifted Holding by $407,960; De Burlo Group Has Upped Costar Group (CSGP) Position by $3.49 Million; Share Price Rose

De Burlo Group Inc increased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 39.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc bought 6,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 22,400 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.41 million, up from 16,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $5.14 during the last trading session, reaching $586.24. About 389,573 shares traded or 49.29% up from the average. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500.

Hartford Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Webster Finl Corp Conn (WBS) by 17.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Financial Management Inc bought 8,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.54% . The institutional investor held 58,102 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.78M, up from 49,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Webster Finl Corp Conn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.10B market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $44.69. About 578,906 shares traded. Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) has declined 22.63% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.63% the S&P500. Some Historical WBS News: 19/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.44%; 19/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 85C, EST. 79C; 23/03/2018 – Webster Financial Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Webster Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WBS); 15/05/2018 – Putnam Investment Buys New 1% Position in Webster Financial; 08/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) Investors; 12/03/2018 – Webster Financial Volume Rises Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 21/03/2018 – Webster Raises Prime Lending Rate to 4.75%; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Webster Financial; 19/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $214.2 MLN COMPARED TO $192.7 MLN

De Burlo Group Inc, which manages about $619.44 million and $512.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 14,300 shares to 102,600 shares, valued at $11.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 4,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,350 shares, and cut its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold CSGP shares while 103 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 33.48 million shares or 0.11% less from 33.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverpark Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 5,343 shares. Cap World Invsts stated it has 50,000 shares. Barbara Oil Company holds 3,200 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. Cambridge Investment Rech Advisors stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Macquarie holds 0.01% or 11,767 shares. Apg Asset Nv owns 54,188 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Cls Investments Ltd Liability holds 1,380 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mgmt Lc stated it has 69,419 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership accumulated 88,754 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Company has 2,475 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 400 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 41,836 shares. Andra Ap invested in 8,600 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Guggenheim Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 1,495 shares in its portfolio. Amer Cap Mgmt stated it has 1.9% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 21 investors sold WBS shares while 89 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 78.21 million shares or 3.50% less from 81.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retirement System Of Alabama holds 0.03% or 119,852 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 55,474 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has 0.07% invested in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Essex Fincl Ser holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) for 14,222 shares. Frontier Capital Mngmt Com Ltd Com holds 0.45% or 1.25M shares. Tudor Invest Et Al has 59,151 shares. Blackrock owns 8.62 million shares. Swiss Bancorp holds 171,700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 0% stake. Brandywine Glob Invest Management Ltd Liability Company owns 78,769 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp, a Connecticut-based fund reported 8,622 shares. Citigroup invested 0% in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Rhumbline Advisers owns 237,194 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. California-based Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Guggenheim Capital Lc owns 6,437 shares for 0% of their portfolio.