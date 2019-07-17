Webster Finl Conn (WBS) Holder Envestnet Asset Management Has Boosted Its Holding by $361,350; Roffman Miller Associates Trimmed Tyson Foods (TSN) Holding by $789,498 as Share Price Rose

Envestnet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Webster Finl Corp Conn (WBS) by 15.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc bought 7,227 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 53,632 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, up from 46,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Webster Finl Corp Conn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $47.05. About 643,487 shares traded or 13.88% up from the average. Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) has declined 22.92% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WBS News: 09/04/2018 – Conterra Networks Completes Acquisition Of Gulf Coast Regional Fiber-Optic Provider; 23/04/2018 – Webster Financial Corporation Increases Common Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Putnam Investment Buys New 1% Position in Webster Financial; 08/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) Investors; 06/03/2018 Webster Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 21/03/2018 – Webster Raises Prime Lending Rate to 4.75%; 19/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $214.2 MLN COMPARED TO $192.7 MLN; 22/05/2018 – UNITED FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – EMPLOYEES AT SIX WEBSTER BANK BRANCHES ARE EXPECTED TO JOIN UNITED BANK TEAM:; 17/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS WEBSTER’S RATINGS WITH A STABLE OUTLOOK,; 22/05/2018 – UNITED FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, FOLLOWING SIX WEBSTER BANK BRANCHES WILL BE PURCHASED BY UNITED BANK

Roffman Miller Associates Inc decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) by 16.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc sold 11,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,658 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14 million, down from 71,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $79.46. About 1.33M shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 21.62% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS – BELIEVE BEEF SEGMENT’S ADJ OPERATING MARGIN IN FISCAL 2018 SHOULD BE ABOVE 6%; 15/05/2018 – Tyson To Pay $850 Million On Poultry Rendering Assets, To Recycle More Animal Products — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – SALE OF TNT CRUST ALSO INCLUDES TWO MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN GREEN BAY; 05/03/2018 New York Post: Mike Tyson’s old house is being turned into a church; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS DELIVERS EARNINGS GROWTH IN FIRST SIX MONTHS, REAFF; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Pork Segment Adjusted Operating Margin About 8%; 09/04/2018 – Tyson Foods relaunches Sara Lee divest, sources say [16:29 BST09 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 02/05/2018 – Tyson Ventures Announces Investment in Future Meat Technologies; 29/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Appoints Charles Tyson as Chief Customer Experience Officer; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS – FOR 2018, CO SEES CHICKEN SEGMENT SALES VOLUME TO GROW ABOUT 3%-4%, ADJ OPERATING MARGINS TO BE SIMILAR TO 2017 AT AROUND 10%

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24 million and $878.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 41,018 shares to 495,602 shares, valued at $13.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in V F Corporation (NYSE:VFC) by 4,709 shares in the quarter, for a total of 230,112 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc New (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edge Wealth Limited Liability Com has invested 1.02% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). 4,371 were reported by Etrade Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Massachusetts Fin Service Com Ma reported 0.05% stake. Ci Invs Inc has 0.02% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). 95,700 are owned by Renaissance Technology Ltd Limited Liability Company. Twin Cap Management Inc reported 119,900 shares. Charles Schwab Investment holds 0.09% or 2.00 million shares. 1.93 million are held by Aristotle Cap Management Lc. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Llc holds 0.08% or 1.42 million shares. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia invested in 0.07% or 251,718 shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 899 shares or 0% of the stock. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 178,970 shares. Hartford Invest Mngmt has 0.23% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 116,383 shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt holds 0% or 4,080 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins holds 1,900 shares.

Analysts await Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 2.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.5 per share. TSN’s profit will be $536.27M for 13.51 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Tyson Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold WBS shares while 82 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 81.06 million shares or 2.77% less from 83.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Serv Advsrs invested in 5,443 shares or 0% of the stock. Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 18,435 shares. 835,660 are owned by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Limited Partnership. New York-based Natl Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0.03% in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Synovus Fincl Corporation reported 24,016 shares. Moreover, Schroder Invest Mngmt Grp has 0.06% invested in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) for 725,832 shares. Swiss Bankshares holds 0.01% or 168,100 shares. 53,632 are owned by Envestnet Asset. Bank Of America Corporation De has 216,013 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Frontier Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 2.02 million shares. Prescott Gru Management Lc accumulated 28,100 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Moreover, Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct has 0.02% invested in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Brinker has 24,231 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Par Cap Incorporated stated it has 0.2% in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Fmr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 499 shares.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39B and $72.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 41,918 shares to 39,153 shares, valued at $3.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 24,093 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,383 shares, and cut its stake in Tallgrass Energy Lp.

