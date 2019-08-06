Webster Financial (WBS) Holding Held by Polaris Capital Management Llc; As Raytheon Co (RTN) Valuation Rose, Holder Winslow Capital Management Cut Its Holding

Polaris Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Webster Financial Corp (WBS) by 1.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc bought 10,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.54% . The hedge fund held 819,219 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.51M, up from 809,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Webster Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $46.98. About 375,887 shares traded. Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) has declined 22.63% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.63% the S&P500. Some Historical WBS News: 17/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS WEBSTER’S RATINGS WITH A STABLE OUTLOOK,; 19/04/2018 – Webster 1Q Net $80.2M; 23/04/2018 – Webster Financial Corporation Increases Common Dividend; 19/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY REVENUE OF $282.9 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 10.6 PERCENT FROM A YEAR AGO; 21/03/2018 – Webster Raises Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 Percent; 23/04/2018 – DJ Webster Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WBS); 23/03/2018 – Webster Financial Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Webster Financial Raises Dividend to 33c Vs. 26c; 08/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) Investors; 21/03/2018 – Webster Raises Prime Lending Rate to 4.75%

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 24.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc sold 340,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 1.05 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $191.45 million, down from 1.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $4.17 during the last trading session, reaching $184.32. About 1.29 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MEETS BOEING. RAYTHEON LEADERS IN U.S; 18/04/2018 – Raytheon builds small satellites for Department of Homeland Security; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511M AIR FORCE CONTRACT FOR RADAR; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – AWARDED AN $83 MLN CONTRACT FOR DESIGN, TEST AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 16/05/2018 – SPARTON CORP – WILL TEAM WITH RAYTHEON TO SUPPORT DESIGN, TEST, AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon Gets $511M Air Force Contract for Cobra Dane Radar, Work Expected to Be Complete by March 202; 23/04/2018 – Raytheon, Virsec establish alliance to protect government and critical infrastructure from advanced cyberattacks; 29/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $460 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 06/03/2018 – Liz Claman: BREAKING: @Raytheon $RTN gets the nod, @realDonaldTrump just said Sweden bought a Patriot missile system from the U; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $9.70 – $9.90

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 28.00% or $0.63 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $802.17 million for 16.00 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.37% negative EPS growth.

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78B and $18.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.49 million shares to 3.50M shares, valued at $583.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5,181 shares in the quarter, for a total of 664,836 shares, and has risen its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd Cl A.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $5.84 million activity. Lawrence Taylor W had sold 10,023 shares worth $1.84M. 3,501 shares valued at $643,693 were sold by Wood Michael J on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Polaris Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.42 billion and $2.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 5,400 shares to 201,020 shares, valued at $57.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 37,224 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.15M shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $221,148 activity. 4,000 Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) shares with value of $221,148 were sold by OSAR KAREN R.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold WBS shares while 82 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 81.06 million shares or 2.77% less from 83.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.