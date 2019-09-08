Webster Financial (WBS) Holder Polaris Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding by $505,000 as Stock Declined; As Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Market Valuation Declined, Rock Springs Capital Management LP Raised Holding

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 20.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp bought 39,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The hedge fund held 233,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.82M, up from 194,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.99% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $79.82. About 541,847 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM : FDA ENDORSES PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals: Patisiran Reduced Composite Rate of All-Cause Hospitalization and Mortality by About 50%, Relative to Placebo; 28/03/2018 – Alnylam and Collaborators to Present Clinical Study Results in Acute Hepatic Porphyrias (AHPs) at The 53rd International Liver; 21/03/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ALNYLAM WILL LEVERAGE ITS RNAI THERAPEUTICS PLATFORM TO IDENTIFY COMPOUNDS DIRECTED TO TARGET; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam Reaches Settlement Agreement With Dicerna Pharmaceuticals; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ALNYLAM WILL DISMISS ALL CLAIMS OF “TRADE SECRET MISAPPROPRIATION” & OTHER RELATED CLAIMS BROUGHT IN COURT AGAINST CO; 07/05/2018 – MDCO: INCLISIRAN DATA SHOWS CUTS IN SUBTYPES OF BAD CHOLESTEROL; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – WILL BE REQUIRED TO PROVIDE INITIAL PAYMENT TO COVER RAW MATERIAL PURCHASES AND RESERVE APPROPRIATE RESOURCES UNDER AGREEMENT; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam Reaches Settlement Agreement with Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Resolving Trade Secret Misappropriation and Other Pending Litigation; 21/03/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REGENERON WILL CONTRIBUTE RESEARCH ON HEPATOCYTE-EXPRESSED, GENETICALLY-VALIDATED HSD17B13 TARGET

Polaris Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Webster Financial Corp (WBS) by 1.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc bought 10,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.54% . The hedge fund held 819,219 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.51M, up from 809,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Webster Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $45.32. About 426,255 shares traded. Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) has declined 22.63% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.63% the S&P500. Some Historical WBS News: 21/03/2018 – Webster Raises Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 Percent; 09/04/2018 – Conterra Networks Completes Acquisition Of Gulf Coast Regional Fiber-Optic Provider; 22/05/2018 – UNITED FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, FOLLOWING SIX WEBSTER BANK BRANCHES WILL BE PURCHASED BY UNITED BANK; 23/03/2018 – Webster Financial Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINL BOOSTS COMMON DIV; 19/04/2018 – Webster 1Q EPS 85c; 23/04/2018 – Webster Financial Raises Dividend to 33c Vs. 26c; 12/03/2018 – Webster Financial Volume Rises Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 19/04/2018 – Webster 1Q Net $80.2M; 19/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $214.2 MLN COMPARED TO $192.7 MLN

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00 million and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 12,100 shares to 591,000 shares, valued at $146.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Galapagos Nv by 12,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,000 shares, and cut its stake in Guardant Health Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold ALNY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 93.35 million shares or 4.83% more from 89.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania Trust holds 65,696 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Fred Alger Mgmt has 417,713 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 19 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Comerica Savings Bank stated it has 27,303 shares. Fmr Ltd owns 0.18% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 15.95 million shares. Ghost Tree Capital Llc holds 3.8% or 150,000 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Llc invested in 16,200 shares. Gulf Intl Fincl Bank (Uk) stated it has 19,981 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking owns 391,221 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Peoples Corporation stated it has 50 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wellington Mngmt Group Limited Liability Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 14.83 million shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 342 shares. 1.01 million are owned by Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability. Sei Invs invested in 55,586 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has invested 0.01% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold WBS shares while 82 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 81.06 million shares or 2.77% less from 83.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Invest Limited Co accumulated 7,600 shares. Quantbot Lp has 0% invested in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Pennsylvania Tru, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 92,558 shares. 763,939 were accumulated by Invesco Ltd. Connecticut-based Webster Bancorp N A has invested 0.27% in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Comerica Comml Bank holds 60,352 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Trexquant Invest LP reported 5,536 shares stake. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.04% or 582,279 shares. Moreover, Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Dupont Capital Corp has 0.01% invested in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) for 9,179 shares. Advisory Networks Ltd Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Mariner Limited Com holds 5,003 shares. Smith Graham Lp holds 0.93% of its portfolio in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) for 167,470 shares. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank has invested 0% in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS).

Polaris Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.42 billion and $2.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wesco International Inc (NYSE:WCC) by 13,400 shares to 770,758 shares, valued at $40.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Union Co. (NYSE:WU) by 21,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.06M shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc (Us Shares).

