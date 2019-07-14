Webster Financial (WBS) Holder Bank Of New York Mellon Has Lowered Its Position by $1.85 Million as Stock Value Declined; Adage Capital Partners Gp Position in Keycorp New (KEY) Cut by $8.55 Million

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc decreased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 43.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold 570,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.55% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 739,703 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.65M, down from 1.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $17.87. About 5.66 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 17.81% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 29/05/2018 – KBR Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Ferro Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust, Inc. Enters into a $118.7 million 10-Year Secured 4.5% Loan with KeyBank; 05/03/2018 Bruce Murphy, Keycorp’s Head Of Corporate Responsibility, To Retire In 2018; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Common Equity Tier 1 10.03; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Takes Var Rtg Acts On Five KeyCorp Student Loan Trusts; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP – CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12 PER COMMON SHARE REPRESENTS A 14% INCREASE; 23/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – Ryder Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 29/03/2018 – KeyBank Enters Into Agreement to Sell Key Insurance & Benefits Services, Inc. to USI Insurance Services

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Webster Financial Corp (WBS) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp sold 36,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.25 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.19M, down from 2.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in Webster Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $47.45. About 481,585 shares traded. Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) has declined 22.92% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WBS News: 19/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $214.2 MLN COMPARED TO $192.7 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Webster Raises Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 Percent; 22/05/2018 – UNITED FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – EMPLOYEES AT SIX WEBSTER BANK BRANCHES ARE EXPECTED TO JOIN UNITED BANK TEAM:; 09/04/2018 – Conterra Networks Completes Acquisition Of Gulf Coast Regional Fiber-Optic Provider; 19/04/2018 – Webster 1Q Net $80.2M; 19/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY REVENUE OF $282.9 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 10.6 PERCENT FROM A YEAR AGO; 17/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS WEBSTER’S RATINGS WITH A STABLE OUTLOOK,; 22/03/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP WBS.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $58; 23/04/2018 – Webster Financial Corporation Increases Common Dividend; 08/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) Investors

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $39.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 125,100 shares to 272,784 shares, valued at $45.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gms Inc by 118,644 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.22M shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.44 per share. KEY’s profit will be $443.64 million for 10.15 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, which manages about $357.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI) by 131,433 shares to 3.62M shares, valued at $103.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) by 233,776 shares in the quarter, for a total of 385,404 shares, and has risen its stake in Care.Com Inc (NYSE:CRCM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.21 in 2018Q4.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $5.86 million activity. On Friday, February 8 OSAR KAREN R sold $221,148 worth of Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) or 4,000 shares. CRAWFORD JOHN JOSEPH also sold $134,484 worth of Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) on Thursday, February 7.