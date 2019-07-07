Webster Financial (WBS) Analysts See $1.03 EPS; Mendon Capital Advisors Has Cut Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Position

Analysts expect Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) to report $1.03 EPS on July, 18.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 11.96% from last quarter’s $0.92 EPS. WBS’s profit would be $94.90 million giving it 11.51 P/E if the $1.03 EPS is correct. After having $1.06 EPS previously, Webster Financial Corporation’s analysts see -2.83% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $47.42. About 174,462 shares traded. Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) has declined 22.92% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WBS News: 08/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) Investors; 17/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS WEBSTER’S RATINGS WITH A STABLE OUTLOOK,; 22/03/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP WBS.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $58; 19/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 85C, EST. 79C; 23/03/2018 – Webster Financial Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Conterra Networks Completes Acquisition Of Gulf Coast Regional Fiber-Optic Provider; 23/04/2018 – DJ Webster Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WBS); 22/03/2018 – Webster Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 12/03/2018 – Webster Financial Volume Rises Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 23/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP WBS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $56

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) stake by 1.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold 15,172 shares as Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)’s stock declined 7.59%. The Mendon Capital Advisors Corp holds 1.02 million shares with $34.92 million value, down from 1.03 million last quarter. Ameris Bancorp now has $2.75B valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $39.36. About 273,683 shares traded. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has declined 34.27% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ABCB News: 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q EPS 70c; 09/05/2018 – FEDERAL RESERVE BOARD OKS AMERIS BANCORP BUY OF ATLANTIC COAST; 20/04/2018 – AMERIS BANCORP 1Q OPER EPS 73C, EST. 76C; 22/03/2018 – Atlantic Coast Financial: Ameris Deal Expected to Close During 2Q; 22/03/2018 – ATLANTIC COAST FINL HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH AMERIS BANCORP; 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 25/04/2018 – AMERIS BANCORP – ENTERED INTO FOURTH AMENDMENT TO LOAN AGREEMENT TO INCREASE MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF REVOLVING LOANS TO $100 MLN – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ameris Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABCB); 29/05/2018 – Ameris Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation; 09/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL RESERVE APPROVES MERGER BETWEEN AMERIS BANCORP ABCB.O AND ATLANTIC COAST FINANCIAL CORPORATION ACFC.O

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased Spdr Series Trust (Put) (KRE) stake by 548,100 shares to 686,000 valued at $35.22M in 2019Q1. It also upped Baycom Corp stake by 147,600 shares and now owns 179,567 shares. Triumph Bancorp Inc was raised too.

Analysts await Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 33.78% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.74 per share. ABCB’s profit will be $69.09 million for 9.94 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Ameris Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 17 investors sold ABCB shares while 47 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 40.14 million shares or 2.10% more from 39.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Nwq Investment Limited holds 1.22% or 1.64M shares. 50,684 are held by Royal Bank Of Canada. Montag A And Assoc holds 0.04% or 13,121 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs has 0% invested in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) for 22 shares. 3,233 were accumulated by Smithfield Tru. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated reported 0% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon owns 816,514 shares. Quantbot Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) for 200 shares. 174,786 were accumulated by Century Inc. Piedmont Advisors reported 10,149 shares. Rmb Capital Management Lc holds 0.05% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) or 61,954 shares. Moreover, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru has 0.11% invested in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Victory Mgmt reported 8,647 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Foundry Partners Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.11% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) or 83,289 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $48,345 activity. McCague Elizabeth A bought $30,000 worth of stock. The insider Bowen William I. Jr. bought $18,345.

More notable recent Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Closes Fidelity Deal, Appoints New CEO – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ameris Bancorp goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Validea’s Top Five Financial Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt – 6/9/2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 09, 2019.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $5.86 million activity. Shares for $2.47M were sold by SMITH JAMES COPENHAVER on Thursday, January 31. Shares for $134,484 were sold by CRAWFORD JOHN JOSEPH. 4,000 shares were sold by OSAR KAREN R, worth $221,148.

More notable recent Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Does Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bear manager eyes UPS, Snap-On, Wayfair and Webster Financial – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Summary Of Dividend Increases In Q2-2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold Webster Financial Corporation shares while 82 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 81.06 million shares or 2.77% less from 83.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bank holds 60,352 shares. 54,618 are held by First Trust Advisors L P. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 101 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) for 1.38 million shares. First Midwest National Bank & Trust Trust Division reported 6,964 shares stake. Congress Asset Mngmt Communication Ma has 0.05% invested in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) for 77,050 shares. Smith Graham And Com Invest L P invested 0.93% in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Amalgamated National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Frontier Cap Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.73% in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Regions Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) for 5,038 shares. Signaturefd Limited invested 0% in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Alps Advsrs Inc reported 7,269 shares. Paloma Prtn Mgmt holds 10,809 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Commerce holds 0% or 50 shares in its portfolio.