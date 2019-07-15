Webster Financial Corporation (WBS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK)

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) and Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) have been rivals in the Regional – Northeast Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Webster Financial Corporation 52 3.72 N/A 3.91 12.54 Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. 24 3.01 N/A 2.12 12.60

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Webster Financial Corporation and Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Webster Financial Corporation. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Webster Financial Corporation’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Hawthorn Bancshares Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Webster Financial Corporation and Hawthorn Bancshares Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Webster Financial Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 6% 0.4%

Volatility & Risk

Webster Financial Corporation’s current beta is 1.18 and it happens to be 18.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. on the other hand, has 0.31 beta which makes it 69.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Webster Financial Corporation and Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Webster Financial Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$62 is Webster Financial Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 30.66%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 93.5% of Webster Financial Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 29% of Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Webster Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of Hawthorn Bancshares Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Webster Financial Corporation -5.19% -8.8% -11.17% -18.86% -22.92% -0.61% Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. 11.29% 13.66% 16.13% 14.44% 28.9% 27.01%

For the past year Webster Financial Corporation has -0.61% weaker performance while Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. has 27.01% stronger performance.

Summary

Webster Financial Corporation beats on 6 of the 10 factors Hawthorn Bancshares Inc.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, and Private Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, deposit, and cash management services to middle market companies; and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, and equipment finance, as well as treasury and payment services, which include government and institutional banking. The Community Banking segment offers deposit and fee-based services, residential mortgages, home equity lines/loans, unsecured consumer loans, and credit cards to consumers, as well as investment and securities-related services, including brokerage and investment advice through a strategic partnership with LPL Financial Holdings Inc. This segment also provides credit, deposit, and cash flow management products to businesses and professional service firms. The HSA Bank segment offers health savings accounts, health reimbursement accounts, flexible spending accounts, and other financial solutions to employers for the benefit of their employees and individuals. The Private Banking segment provides relationship banking services for high net worth clients, not-for-profit organizations, and business clients for asset management, trust, loan, and deposit products and financial planning services. The company also provides its services telephone and mobile banking services, as well as through its Website. As of February 14, 2017, it operated 175 banking centers and 350 ATMs. Webster Financial Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Waterbury, Connecticut.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans. It also provides trust services, Internet banking services, brokerage services, safety deposit boxes, and debit cards. The company operates 24 banking offices. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is based in Jefferson City, Missouri.