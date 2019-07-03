Webster Financial Corporation (WBS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN)

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) and Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) compete against each other in the Regional – Northeast Banks sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Webster Financial Corporation 52 3.62 N/A 3.91 12.54 Evans Bancorp Inc. 35 2.77 N/A 3.40 10.68

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Webster Financial Corporation and Evans Bancorp Inc. Evans Bancorp Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Webster Financial Corporation. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Webster Financial Corporation is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Webster Financial Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Evans Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 13% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

Webster Financial Corporation is 18.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.18. Competitively, Evans Bancorp Inc. is 30.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.7 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Webster Financial Corporation and Evans Bancorp Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Webster Financial Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Evans Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Webster Financial Corporation has a 34.14% upside potential and an average target price of $62.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Webster Financial Corporation and Evans Bancorp Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 93.5% and 58.7%. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Webster Financial Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 4.4% of Evans Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Webster Financial Corporation -5.19% -8.8% -11.17% -18.86% -22.92% -0.61% Evans Bancorp Inc. 0.3% 0.39% 0.67% -13.21% -20.13% 11.53%

For the past year Webster Financial Corporation had bearish trend while Evans Bancorp Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Webster Financial Corporation beats Evans Bancorp Inc.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, and Private Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, deposit, and cash management services to middle market companies; and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, and equipment finance, as well as treasury and payment services, which include government and institutional banking. The Community Banking segment offers deposit and fee-based services, residential mortgages, home equity lines/loans, unsecured consumer loans, and credit cards to consumers, as well as investment and securities-related services, including brokerage and investment advice through a strategic partnership with LPL Financial Holdings Inc. This segment also provides credit, deposit, and cash flow management products to businesses and professional service firms. The HSA Bank segment offers health savings accounts, health reimbursement accounts, flexible spending accounts, and other financial solutions to employers for the benefit of their employees and individuals. The Private Banking segment provides relationship banking services for high net worth clients, not-for-profit organizations, and business clients for asset management, trust, loan, and deposit products and financial planning services. The company also provides its services telephone and mobile banking services, as well as through its Website. As of February 14, 2017, it operated 175 banking centers and 350 ATMs. Webster Financial Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Waterbury, Connecticut.

Evans Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York. It operates through two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides residential mortgages; commercial and multi-family mortgages; commercial construction loans; home equities, such as home equity lines of credit and second mortgage loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising term loans and lines of credit; consumer loans, including direct automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, and personal loans; other loans consisting of overdrafts and loan clearing accounts; installment loans; and direct financing leasing of commercial small-ticket general business equipment. In addition, the company sells various premium-based insurance policies, including business and personal insurance, surety bonds, risk management, life, disability, and long-term care coverage, as well as provides claims adjusting services and non-deposit investment products, such as annuities and mutual funds. It operates through 14 full-service banking offices in Erie County, Niagara County, and Chautauqua County, New York. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Hamburg, New York.