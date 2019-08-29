Webster Financial Corporation (WBS)’s Financial Results Comparing With CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) and CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) have been rivals in the Regional – Northeast Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Webster Financial Corporation 50 3.41 N/A 4.09 12.47 CNB Financial Corporation 27 3.12 N/A 2.21 12.79

Table 1 highlights Webster Financial Corporation and CNB Financial Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. CNB Financial Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Webster Financial Corporation. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Webster Financial Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than CNB Financial Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Webster Financial Corporation 0.00% 13% 1.3% CNB Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.9% 1.1%

Risk & Volatility

Webster Financial Corporation’s current beta is 1.24 and it happens to be 24.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, CNB Financial Corporation is 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.97 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Webster Financial Corporation and CNB Financial Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Webster Financial Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 CNB Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Webster Financial Corporation has an average price target of $62, and a 39.83% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Webster Financial Corporation and CNB Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 93.2% and 44.8% respectively. 0.9% are Webster Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% are CNB Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Webster Financial Corporation -0.22% 7.28% -2.54% -7.36% -22.63% 3.47% CNB Financial Corporation 0.64% 2.25% -0.14% 9.72% -7.96% 22.96%

For the past year Webster Financial Corporation has weaker performance than CNB Financial Corporation

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Webster Financial Corporation beats CNB Financial Corporation.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, and Private Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, deposit, and cash management services to middle market companies; and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, and equipment finance, as well as treasury and payment services, which include government and institutional banking. The Community Banking segment offers deposit and fee-based services, residential mortgages, home equity lines/loans, unsecured consumer loans, and credit cards to consumers, as well as investment and securities-related services, including brokerage and investment advice through a strategic partnership with LPL Financial Holdings Inc. This segment also provides credit, deposit, and cash flow management products to businesses and professional service firms. The HSA Bank segment offers health savings accounts, health reimbursement accounts, flexible spending accounts, and other financial solutions to employers for the benefit of their employees and individuals. The Private Banking segment provides relationship banking services for high net worth clients, not-for-profit organizations, and business clients for asset management, trust, loan, and deposit products and financial planning services. The company also provides its services telephone and mobile banking services, as well as through its Website. As of February 14, 2017, it operated 175 banking centers and 350 ATMs. Webster Financial Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Waterbury, Connecticut.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The companyÂ’s principal products and services comprise checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans. It also offers various other specialized financial services; and trust and asset management services, including the administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans, as well as a range of wealth management services. In addition, the company, through its other subsidiaries, maintains investments in debt and equity securities; provides credit life and disability insurance products; sells nonproprietary annuities and other insurance products; and offers small balance unsecured and secured loans that are primarily collateralized by automobiles and equipment. As of February 14, 2017, the company operated 32 full-service offices and 1 loan production office in Pennsylvania and northeast Ohio; 9 full-service offices and 1 loan production office in central Ohio; and 1 loan production office in Buffalo, New York. CNB Financial Corporation was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Clearfield, Pennsylvania.