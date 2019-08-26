Webster Financial Common (WBS) Shareholder Fort Washington Investment Advisors Raised Its Stake by $750,000 as Market Valuation Declined; Hightower Advisors Has Boosted Peoples Utd Finl (PBCT) Holding by $893,344

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Webster Financial Corp Common (WBS) by 3.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.54% . The hedge fund held 484,787 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.56M, up from 469,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Webster Financial Corp Common for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $43.8. About 253,627 shares traded. Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) has declined 22.63% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.63% the S&P500. Some Historical WBS News: 21/03/2018 – Webster Raises Prime Lending Rate to 4.75%; 23/04/2018 – Webster Financial Raises Dividend to 33c Vs. 26c; 23/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINL BOOSTS COMMON DIV; 15/05/2018 – Putnam Investment Buys New 1% Position in Webster Financial; 19/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY REVENUE OF $282.9 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 10.6 PERCENT FROM A YEAR AGO; 23/04/2018 – Webster Financial Corporation Increases Common Dividend; 17/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS WEBSTER’S RATINGS WITH A STABLE OUTLOOK,; 22/03/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP WBS.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $58; 06/03/2018 Webster Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINL BOOSTS COMMON DIV TO $0.33 FROM $0.26,; EST. $0.27

Hightower Advisors Llc increased its stake in Peoples Utd Finl Inc (PBCT) by 51.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc bought 55,834 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.31% . The institutional investor held 164,886 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, up from 109,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Peoples Utd Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $14.14. About 1.25M shares traded. People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) has declined 10.52% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical PBCT News: 19/04/2018 – People’s United Financial 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.05%; 22/03/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED FINANCIAL INC PBCT.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $21; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for People’s United Financial, American International Group, ImmunoCellular Th; 22/03/2018 – People’s United Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – People’s United Financial Reports First Quarter Net Income of $107.9 Million, or $0.30 Per Common Share; 19/04/2018 – Am Banker [Reg]: Acquisitions drive loan, profit gains at People’s United; 19/04/2018 – People’s United Financial Raises Quarterly Dividend to 17.5c From 17.25c; 19/04/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED 1Q OPER EPS 30C, EST. 30C; 19/04/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED FINANCIAL INC – NET INTEREST INCOME TOTALED $295.8 MLN IN 1Q18 COMPARED TO $292.3 MLN IN 4Q17; 19/04/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED 1Q EPS 30C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold WBS shares while 82 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 81.06 million shares or 2.77% less from 83.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fincl Group Inc stated it has 399,049 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Thrivent For Lutherans invested 0% in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). 25,550 were reported by Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Corp. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 7,000 shares. Moreover, Assetmark Inc has 0% invested in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 9,856 shares. Icon Advisers Inc stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Hartford Financial stated it has 0.86% in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Elk Creek Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 55,428 shares. Alps Advsrs has 7,269 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,948 shares. Los Angeles Management Equity Inc has 0.05% invested in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Creative Planning has 0% invested in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS).

More notable recent Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Webster Financial (WBS) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on February 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Small-Cap Stocks With Big-Cap Potential – Nasdaq” published on January 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Webster Financial: Healthy And Growing – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90 billion and $8.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 92,495 shares to 234,734 shares, valued at $11.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 12,596 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,983 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

More notable recent People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 22% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “People’s United Financial, Inc. (PBCT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “People’s United Financial (PBCT) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold PBCT shares while 112 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 290.39 million shares or 4.41% more from 278.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans Crocker has invested 0.01% in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldg Sa invested in 45,092 shares. Horizon Invs Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT). Commonwealth Bancorporation Of holds 0.01% or 44,245 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James And Assocs holds 0.02% of its portfolio in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) for 644,452 shares. The Georgia-based Advisory Serv Lc has invested 0.02% in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT). Amalgamated Bankshares reported 0.03% stake. Advisor Ptnrs Llc holds 16,061 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) for 86,465 shares. Public Sector Pension Board has 31,535 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Crestwood Advisors Group Inc Limited Liability reported 0.03% in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 1.79 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 1.38 million shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Yorktown Mgmt & invested in 11,000 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.02% in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) or 1.05M shares.

Hightower Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.08 billion and $14.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 3,704 shares to 22,572 shares, valued at $2.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sailpoint Technlgies Hldgs I by 17,304 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,412 shares, and cut its stake in Ugi Corp New (NYSE:UGI).