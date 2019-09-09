Webster Bank Upped Its Position in Constellation Brands (STZ) as Market Valuation Declined; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Antipodean Advisors Has Lowered Position as Stock Price Declined

Antipodean Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 68.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 3,650 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50M, down from 11,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $878.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $1832.93. About 2.38 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/05/2018 – Walmart and Amazon barrel toward a warehouse arms race in India; 04/04/2018 – Donald Trump’s war on Jeff Bezos is more than just bluster; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Continues Investment and Growth in Ohio with New West Jefferson Fulfillment Center; 07/05/2018 – Snap snags new finance chief from Amazon; 03/04/2018 – AMAZON SHARES RISE AS BLOOMBERG REPORTS, CITING SOURCES, NO ACTIVE WHITE HOUSE DISCUSSIONS ABOUT TURNING POWER OF ADMINISTRATION AGAINST AMAZON; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Piggybacks on Femsa’s Vast Store Chain to Grow in Mexico; 15/03/2018 – TOKYO — Amazon Japan is being investigated by the country’s antitrust regulator on allegations of asking vendors for a percentage of their sales revenue. According to sources, the Japanese arm of the U.S; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Shutterfly Taps AWS to Power Cloud Transformation Initiative; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Consider Buying Some Toys `R’ Us Stores; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Drops as Heavy Spending to Fight Amazon Comes at a Cost

Webster Bank increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 173.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank bought 11,457 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 18,075 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17M, up from 6,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $206.69. About 704,856 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Constellation Brands Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STZ.B); 17/05/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: Criminal charges filed against former Constellation Health execs; 16/05/2018 – Constellation’s Ex-CEO Among Three Charged in $300 Million Plot; 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $271; RATING OUTPERFORM; 21/05/2018 – BridgeSat’s Laser Satellite Terminals and Ground Services Connect ICEYE’s Next-Gen Microsatellite Constellation; 22/04/2018 – DJ Constellation Brands Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STZ); 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS CLASS A QTR DIV TO 74C/SHR FROM 52C; 06/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC DISCLOSES IN FORM D WITH U.S. SEC THAT THE TOTAL OFFERING AMOUNT WAS FOR $100 MLN; 13/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF IAN MCKINNON AND APPOINTMENT OF LORI O’NEILL TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 22/05/2018 – Constellation Brands Promotes Jim Sabia to Newly Created Role of Chief Marketing Officer

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year's $5.75 per share. AMZN's profit will be $2.20B for 99.62 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

