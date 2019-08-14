Webster Bank Upped Home Depot (HD) Stake by $471,579 as Stock Value Rose; Horan Capital Advisors Decreased Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) as Share Price Declined

Webster Bank increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 14.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank bought 2,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 19,461 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73 million, up from 16,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $6.74 during the last trading session, reaching $201.59. About 4.37 million shares traded or 12.62% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Horan Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Advisors Llc sold 5,731 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 64,923 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84M, down from 70,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $55.72. About 13.99 million shares traded or 4.40% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO OFFERING OF $730 MLN 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – RI PUC: 4811 Verizon Rhode Island Tariff filing to withdraw Enhanced Universal Emergency Number Service, Public Emergency Call; 17/04/2018 – Globetouch Appoints Marni Walden, Former Verizon Executive, as New Board Chair; 12/05/2018 – NOTICE TO DISREGARD — Verizon Communications; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR 13 SERIES OF NOTES; 05/04/2018 – Envrmnt launches AR Designer: intuitive platform makes it easy to add virtual experiences to mobile apps; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Wireless – 03/13/2018 01:49 PM; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 23/04/2018 – Tech Today: An eSim Conspiracy? Defending Verizon, Cheering Okta — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – DELIVERED REPURCHASE NOTICE FOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB 21, 2025; $2.5 BLN OF NOTES EXPECTED TO BE REPURCHASED ON OR BEFORE JUNE 11

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon +1.3% on strong postpaid adds – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Sell-Side Digs Into Twilio Earnings – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Sprint and T-Mobile Merger Comes Closer to Decision – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon Dumps Tumblr Two Years After Acquiring It – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verity & Verity Ltd reported 122,085 shares stake. Duncker Streett Commerce reported 52,547 shares. 41,277 were accumulated by Highstreet Asset Mngmt. Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd holds 379,816 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Payden & Rygel accumulated 641,900 shares. Jacobs & Company Ca holds 1.37% or 136,385 shares. Veritable Lp holds 0.18% or 152,566 shares in its portfolio. South Texas Money Management Ltd reported 837,531 shares. Community Fincl Services Grp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.29% or 113,739 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 178,373 shares or 2.63% of its portfolio. Parametric Port Limited Co invested in 14.56 million shares or 0.74% of the stock. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Ltd Liability holds 0.05% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 9,288 shares. Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 127,788 shares or 1.2% of all its holdings. Northeast Invest Mgmt has 0.14% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 27,819 shares. Livingston Gp Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management), a Tennessee-based fund reported 34,716 shares.

Webster Bank, which manages about $699.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IVV) by 2,200 shares to 26,909 shares, valued at $7.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IWM) by 2,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,111 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (BSV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monetary Management Group Incorporated has 39,746 shares for 3.02% of their portfolio. Stifel Finance Corp holds 0.79% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1.45 million shares. 1,435 were reported by Exane Derivatives. Thomasville Bank stated it has 7,782 shares. The Ohio-based Shaker Investments Llc Oh has invested 0.89% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Montag A reported 1.78% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). North American holds 0.24% or 7,625 shares. Twin Tree Management LP stated it has 0% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Stock Yards Fincl Bank And has 2.07% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 3,513 are held by Ent Fincl Services. Pathstone Family Office Lc invested in 0.2% or 8,353 shares. Central Savings Bank Tru Commerce has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Regentatlantic Cap Lc accumulated 33,143 shares. Ssi Invest Mgmt invested in 0.06% or 3,816 shares. Pcj Invest Counsel Ltd reported 0.11% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).