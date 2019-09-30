Webster Bank Stake In Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Was Raised; Gagnon Advisors Has Trimmed Caredx (CDNA) Holding by $2.50 Million

Gagnon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 19.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc sold 71,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The hedge fund held 293,785 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.57M, down from 365,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $946.64 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $22.33. About 206,196 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 13/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – OLERUP QTYPE RECEIVED CE MARK APPROVAL AND IS AVAILABLE ON BOTH ROCHE & APPLIED BIOSYSTEMS PLATFORMS; 25/04/2018 – BioCardia Receives New Potency Assay Patent, Providing Further Protection to Autologous Cell Therapy Programs in Heart Failure and Refractory Angina; 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O FY2018 REV VIEW $61.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss $31.6M; 28/03/2018 – CAREDX HOLDER MERCKLE INTL GMBH REPORTS 4.11% STAKE; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – PROCEEDS OF TRANCHE A TERM LOAN WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES AND FOR REPAYMENT OF CO’S OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS; 10/04/2018 – CareDx Launches HeartCare® for Heart Transplant Recipients; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 14c; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software

Webster Bank increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank bought 5,672 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 140,284 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.68 million, up from 134,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $376.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $117.63. About 5.37 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S MARFRIG SAYS HIRED JP MORGAN TO HELP IT SELL FOOD COMPANY KEYSTONE; 08/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Presentation by Randall Stephenson at J.P. Morgan Conference on May 15; 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of March 9 (Table); 29/05/2018 – UBS’S DANIELE APA IS SAID TO PLAN RETURNING TO JPMORGAN; 15/03/2018 – JPMorgan Moves Closer to Urging a Rotation Away From Equities; 17/05/2018 – The Morning Download: JP Morgan Tests Blockchain Use in Capital Markets; 13/03/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon and Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett have even joined the health-care space; 30/05/2018 – Cars.com shares leap after report the company hired JP Morgan to explore a potential sale

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan: The Break Is Here – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Forever 21 files for bankruptcy as part of ‘global restructuring’ – Bizwomen – The Business Journals” published on September 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “Amazon Could Be Your Healthcare Provider Sooner Than You Think – The Motley Fool” on September 28, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Does FedEx Face A Cyclical Or Structural Problem? – Benzinga” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Will Amazon Care Sink Teladoc Health, or Give It a Massive Boost? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bailard Inc invested in 80,485 shares. Profund Ltd holds 0.61% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 115,309 shares. Raymond James Tru Na invested 1.69% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Roffman Miller Associate Pa reported 284,006 shares stake. Benin Mngmt Corp holds 0.74% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 15,367 shares. United Fire Inc holds 57,736 shares. Headinvest Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 29,342 shares. Lipe & Dalton stated it has 1,883 shares. Caprock owns 26,733 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 103,000 shares. 52,591 were accumulated by Regentatlantic Cap Llc. Agf Invests Inc reported 2.12% stake. Truepoint, Ohio-based fund reported 3,425 shares. Cibc World Mkts Incorporated stated it has 1.13M shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Maryland Cap Mngmt holds 51,889 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Webster Bank, which manages about $726.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co/The by 32,994 shares to 2,934 shares, valued at $91,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Etf/Usa (VO) by 5,153 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,743 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (BSV).

More notable recent CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CareDx Agrees to Acquire OTTR Complete Transplant Management – GlobeNewswire” on April 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Grace ColÃ³n succeeds Amy Abernethy on the CareDx Board – GlobeNewswire” published on July 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CareDx launches AlloSeq® cfDNA at ESOT 2019 Nasdaq:CDNA – GlobeNewswire” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “AlloSure for Heart Transplant Patients Receives CMS Draft Coverage – GlobeNewswire” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CareDx Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Eurofins Viracor – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 26, 2019.