Webster Bank Stake In Home Depot (HD) Was Boosted; Quinn Opportunity Partners Increases Position in Morgan Stanley (MS)

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc bought 27,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 501,000 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.14 million, up from 474,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $44.21. About 5.37M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 01/05/2018 – CHANGES ANNOUNCED IN MEMO TO MORGAN STANLEY STAFF; 05/04/2018 – Jon Najarian: rumor earlier in the week about a deal with sensor for $AAPL, today $MS raised $FNSR to Overweight from Equal; 23/04/2018 – COMERICA INC CMA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $98; 06/03/2018 – CNBC EXCLUSIVE: MORGAN STANLEY CHAIRMAN & CEO JAMES GORMAN SITS DOWN WITH CNBC’S WILFRED FROST TOMORROW WEDNESDAY MARCH 7 AT 3:30PM ET; 16/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Says a Shipping Revolution Has Oil Headed for $90; 10/05/2018 – JINDAL STEEL AND POWER LTD JNSP.NS : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 07/03/2018 – CNBC EXCLUSIVE: CNBC TRANSCRIPT: MORGAN STANLEY CHAIRMAN & CEO JAMES GORMAN SITS DOWN WITH CNBC’S WILFRED FROST TODAY; 22/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley to hire 80 in Paris after Brexit; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Holds Wall St. Investment Banking Crown: TOPLive; 18/04/2018 – Gorman Tempers Euphoria After Morgan Stanley’s Record Quarter

Webster Bank increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 14.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank bought 2,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,461 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73M, up from 16,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $211.46. About 2.12M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500.

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $731.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A by 779,000 shares to 480,110 shares, valued at $2.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chico’s Fas Inc (NYSE:CHS) by 162,144 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 729,180 shares, and cut its stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT).

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Companies With Low Price-Earnings Ratios – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Stryker Corporation (SYK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Four Models Forecasting Trucking Spot Rates In 2019 – Benzinga” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Fridayâ€™s Vital Data: Snap, Beyond Meat and Advanced Micro Devices – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Morgan Stanley (MS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund owns 3.37M shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Aqr Cap Limited Liability Com reported 828,754 shares. New York-based Lipe And Dalton has invested 1.16% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Cibc World Mkts accumulated 257,275 shares. Wharton Business Gp Ltd Co owns 5,887 shares. Lenox Wealth Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 200 shares. Evermay Wealth Limited Liability accumulated 6,691 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Gm Advisory Grp stated it has 20,060 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii invested in 4,982 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tiedemann Advisors Lc has 0.04% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 20,445 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking Corp invested in 0.16% or 1.01M shares. Comerica Bank, Michigan-based fund reported 332,067 shares. Fosun reported 5,477 shares stake. Gargoyle Inv Advisor Lc has 31,000 shares for 1.26% of their portfolio. Palisade Asset Mngmt Lc holds 28,510 shares.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors React To The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “4 Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com” published on June 11, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “US Auto Sales Still Lagging, Carmakers Still Hopeful – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Home Depot: Significant Value Remains – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dividend Stocks That Are Perfect for Retirement – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mathes holds 1,050 shares. Bessemer Securities Limited Liability invested 0.46% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 28,291 were reported by D L Carlson Investment Gru. State Street accumulated 52.91 million shares or 0.79% of the stock. Sequent Asset Mngmt Limited Liability, a Texas-based fund reported 9,385 shares. Markston Int Ltd Llc invested in 50,478 shares or 1.14% of the stock. Decatur Capital Mngmt Inc owns 69,992 shares. Moreover, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security has 0.96% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 6,901 shares. 3,136 are held by Sns Grp Ltd Company. Guardian LP holds 0.26% or 72,445 shares. Spectrum Management Gru Inc accumulated 18,868 shares. Twin Capital Mgmt Inc stated it has 57,295 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Oregon-based Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.35% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Davidson Investment Advsr reported 3,640 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Dupont Corp reported 0.77% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).