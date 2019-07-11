Webster Bank Stake in Home Depot (HD) Raised by $471,579; Edison Intl Com (EIX) Stock Value Declined While Reaves W H & Company Has Boosted Its Position

Reaves W H & Company Inc increased its stake in Edison Intl Com (EIX) by 88.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc bought 305,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 650,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.25 million, up from 344,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Edison Intl Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $69.62. About 1.78M shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has declined 3.72% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.15% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 08/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Edison International Senior Unsecured Bonds ‘A-‘; Placed on Rating Watch Negative; 01/05/2018 – EDISON CEO PEDRO PIZARRO COMMENTS ON CALL; 01/05/2018 – EDISON CEO: SEES FINAL 2018 RATE CASE DECISION BY YR END; 01/05/2018 – EDISON CEO: PARTIES IN TALKS FOR SETTLEMENT IN ROUND FIRE CASE; 15/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Mdou Moctar to Record at the Edison Laboratory – Live Online May 2 at 7:00 pm; 28/05/2018 – Pacific Edge Conference Scheduled By Edison for Jun. 4-6; 10/04/2018 – Edison International Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 29/03/2018 – Kansas CC: Application – Edison Operating Company, LLC (Seevers LKC Unit #6-2); 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES OHIO EDISON FINANCING TRUST OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 24/05/2018 – General Electric’s power unit fights for growth as wind, solar gain

Webster Bank increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 14.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank bought 2,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,461 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73 million, up from 16,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $210.75. About 2.98 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 21/03/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Texas congressman tells Austin’s NBC affiliate KXAN that the bombing suspect bought bomb-making equipme…; 02/04/2018 – THE HOME DEPOT ANNOUNCES THE NOMINATION OF STEPHANIE LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot’s comparable-store sales miss estimates; 25/04/2018 – WKBT News 8: BREAKING: A Dallas police officer died today after a Home Depot shooting yesterday; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Austin bomber purchased materials at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – HD: Police Incident (Dallas) Multiple Dallas PD units are working a situation in the 11600 block of Forest Central Drive. Suspect on foot last seen wearing white shirt and dark pants armed with a gun. Air-1 and K9 requested. AVOID THIS AREA; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Home Depot’s rare sales miss; 21/03/2018 – Austin Bombing Suspect Bought Some Materials at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – KHOU: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dallas

Webster Bank, which manages about $699.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Etf/Usa (VB) by 6,732 shares to 32,749 shares, valued at $5.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equi (VGK) by 62,465 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,995 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IVV).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Home Depot: Significant Value Remains – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “S&P 500 Earnings Expectations As Low As 2016 – Let’s Compare The Periods – Seeking Alpha” published on July 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Home Depot (HD) Up 10.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Home Depot And Lowe’s: Fast-Growing Super SWANs Worth Buying Today – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Stocks to Sell for an Economic Slowdown – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cypress Capital Mngmt Limited Co (Wy) has 0.3% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cwh Cap Management invested in 1.25% or 15,555 shares. Strategic Financial Service reported 1,535 shares. First Heartland Consultants holds 0.27% or 5,045 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa stated it has 115,494 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can invested in 1.01M shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 32,238 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Company holds 0.37% or 122,856 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Princeton Port Strategies Gru Ltd Llc has 0.34% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 6,675 shares. Commonwealth Bankshares Of has 0.28% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Pinnacle Prtnrs Inc holds 36,279 shares. Evermay Wealth Management Limited Liability owns 8,961 shares. 2,127 were accumulated by Old Point & Financial N A. Sequoia Llc stated it has 0.31% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). The Oklahoma-based Bokf Na has invested 0.54% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03 billion and $3.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 58,700 shares to 1.83M shares, valued at $53.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 455,159 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.56 million shares, and cut its stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO).

More notable recent Edison International (NYSE:EIX) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Only 3 Defensive Utility Stocks Are Considered Cheap With Big Upside – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Edison Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Edison International Stock Is Surging Today – The Motley Fool” on November 16, 2018. More interesting news about Edison International (NYSE:EIX) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Broadcom, Charter, Comcast, CommScope, ConEd, Next Era, Rockwell, Transocean and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “California governor proposes wildfire fund to boost utilities – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 21, 2019.