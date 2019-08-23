Webster Bank Position in Lockheed Martin (LMT) Lowered by $1.91 Million; Merck & Co New (MRK) Shareholder First American Bank Has Trimmed Its Holding by $646,238

Webster Bank decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 93.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank sold 6,367 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 456 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137,000, down from 6,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $383.79. About 219,352 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies; 24/04/2018 – JAPAN HAS OFFERED P-1 SUB HUNTER AS AIRFRAME FOR FRENCH-GERMAN SURVEILLANCE PLANE PROJECT; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 21/03/2018 – LOCKHEED, GENERAL DYNAMICS ALSO AT SAUDI PRINCE’S U.S. MEETING; 18/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin’s THAAD missile system receives $200 million in Department of Defense funds; 28/03/2018 – Poland signs $4.75 bln deal for U.S. Patriot missile system facing Russia; 28/03/2018 – U.S. and Republic of Korea Officials Celebrate Debut of the Republic of Korea’s First F-35A; 17/04/2018 – More than 100 parts for NASA’s Orion capsule to be 3D printed; 18/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $928 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 05/03/2018 – Lockheed Wins $481.2 Million U.S. Navy Contract

First American Bank decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc New (MRK) by 5.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank sold 7,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 131,699 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.95 million, down from 139,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $85.97. About 1.98M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 03/05/2018 – Merck Provides Update on KEYNOTE-407 Trial; 07/03/2018 – Eisai Co., Ltd. and Merck Enter Global Strategic Oncology Collaboration for LENVIMA® (lenvatinib mesylate); 16/05/2018 – ASTRA’S DELIBERATIONS ON CRESTOR SAID TO BE AT EARLY STAGE; 12/03/2018 – DGAP-DD: Merck KGaA english; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 19/04/2018 – P&G BUYS MERCK’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS FOR APPROX. EU3.4B; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri; 23/03/2018 – Anticancer Agent LENVIMA® (lenvatinib mesylate) Approved for Additional lndication of Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC) in Japan, First Approval Worldwide for LENVIMA for HCC; 08/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals to Present Clinical Data from Pilot Study of Combination of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connors Investor holds 1.96% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 173,357 shares. Pettyjohn Wood & White invested in 28,403 shares or 0.77% of the stock. Guinness Atkinson Asset accumulated 3,210 shares. Valmark Advisers owns 8,897 shares. New York-based Taurus Asset Ltd has invested 0.05% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Comerica Bankshares has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 4,376 are owned by Security Commercial Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia. Bell Savings Bank owns 0.09% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 4,256 shares. Moreover, Pitcairn has 0.37% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 41,202 shares. Eastern Retail Bank holds 1.94% or 348,836 shares in its portfolio. Cleararc reported 39,715 shares. 2,683 were accumulated by American Invest Advsr Limited Co. Neumann Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 5,267 shares. Martin & Inc Tn has invested 0.44% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd has invested 0.25% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

First American Bank, which manages about $1.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Funds by 24,645 shares to 41,344 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Funds by 7,571 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,802 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $739,067 activity. GORDON ILENE S had bought 750 shares worth $229,533 on Monday, February 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pittenger & Anderson holds 1,188 shares. 157,611 are owned by Asset One Company Ltd. 19,360 were accumulated by Altfest L J Incorporated. Raab Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 2,220 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 16 were reported by Moody Bankshares Tru Division. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability Com owns 121 shares. Shanda Asset Management Hldgs Limited, Virgin Islands – British-based fund reported 5,000 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invests owns 1,596 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Maryland has invested 2.34% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corp accumulated 1.97M shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.2% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Prudential Pcl stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Zeke Cap Limited Liability accumulated 0.18% or 6,460 shares. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel Inc holds 0.13% or 3,100 shares in its portfolio.

Webster Bank, which manages about $699.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 7,316 shares to 79,164 shares, valued at $3.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 387 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,730 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $4.98 EPS, down 3.11% or $0.16 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.41 billion for 19.27 P/E if the $4.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual EPS reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.40% negative EPS growth.