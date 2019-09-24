Webster Bank Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Has Lowered by $780,368; Eaton Vance Management Cut Raytheon Co (RTN) Stake by $64.00 Million

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 42.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management sold 369,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 506,315 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $88.03 million, down from 876,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $197.1. About 350,777 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 18/04/2018 – Raytheon builds small satellites for Department of Homeland Security; 16/04/2018 – Media group FCW honors Raytheon executive Dave Wajsgras with top federal Information Technology industry award; 11/05/2018 – Raytheon breaks ground on Ontario International Airport hangar; 28/03/2018 – U.S. weapons maker Raytheon eyes deal with Poland on more Patriot systems; 06/03/2018 – Raytheon to enhance FAA’s air traffic control system to improve safety and efficiency; 25/05/2018 – Raytheon awarded contract to produce Romania’s new Patriot system; 27/03/2018 – Raytheon Lower Tier Air & Missile Defense Sensor solution completes program review; 03/04/2018 – Rheinmetall says in talks for UK Boxer partners; 06/03/2018 – Liz Claman: BREAKING: @Raytheon $RTN gets the nod, @realDonaldTrump just said Sweden bought a Patriot missile system from the U; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon quarterly profit rises about 26 pct on lower taxes

Webster Bank decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 3.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank sold 10,268 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 329,625 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.26 million, down from 339,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $302.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $71.47. About 2.94M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 17/04/2018 – FoodEnvReportingNet: Sources say Chevron and Exxon Mobil have asked the EPA for a hardship waiver from the ethanol mandate; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY – EXECUTION OF DEAL TO PURCHASE RAM POWELL UNIT, RELATED ASSETS, FROM SHELL OFFSHORE, EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION AND ANADARKO US OFFSHORE; 24/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach hopes for Exxon Mobil deal on shale gas; 16/04/2018 – KNEB: Exxon, Chevron Ask EPA for Biofuel Blending Exemptions; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Qatar Petroleum CEO says pushing ahead with expansion despite Gulf embargo; 13/04/2018 – TOP MASSACHUSETTS COURT REJECTS EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N BID TO BLOCK STATE CLIMATE CHANGE PROBE: COURT RULING; 12/04/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY HYDROCRACKER, HYDROTREATER SHUT FOR REPAIRS; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES CRUDE UNIT OVERHAUL; 17/04/2018 – EthosEnergy Wins Multi-Million Dollar ExxonMobil Contract; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO WOODS COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, up 27.11% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $796.48 million for 17.23 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.05% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88B and $45.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enersys (NYSE:ENS) by 49,492 shares to 258,163 shares, valued at $17.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 5,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,876 shares, and has risen its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

Webster Bank, which manages about $726.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Etfs/Usa by 43,667 shares to 646,201 shares, valued at $32.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Etfs/Usa (EEMV) by 14,510 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,448 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Etfs/Usa (GVI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.