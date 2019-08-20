Webster Bank Position in Cvs Health (CVS) Has Upped as Valuation Declined; Cumberland Advisors Has Raised Its Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Position by $379,500

Cumberland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy (CHK) by 22.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Advisors Inc bought 126,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.04% . The hedge fund held 683,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, up from 557,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chesapeake Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.59. About 34.11 million shares traded. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 61.24% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 04/04/2018 – Chesapeake Urology Expands Geographic Presence with Tennessee Urology Associates Partnership; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE: EVALUATING MOVING 5TH RIG INTO POWDER RIVER BASIN; 19/04/2018 – Virginia Gov: Governor Northam Announces 15 New Jobs in the City of Chesapeake; 15/05/2018 – Chesapeake Almost Missed Out on Its Oil-Cranking Wyoming Play; 28/03/2018 – Chesapeake Energy ‘not desperate to sell assets’ -CEO; 14/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Captain John Smith Chesapeake National Historic Trail; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Chesapeake Funding Il LLC, Series 2018-1; Presale Issued; 02/05/2018 – Chesapeake Energy 1Q Adjusted Production Rose 11%; 02/05/2018 – CHK SAYS LESS NEED TO INVEST IN GAS ASSETS DURING LOW PRICES; 09/05/2018 – Community Bank of the Chesapeake is Casual for a Cause

Webster Bank increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 21.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank bought 17,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 101,316 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.46 million, up from 83,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $61.56. About 8.53M shares traded or 0.40% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. LUDWIG EDWARD J had bought 4,000 shares worth $233,080 on Friday, March 1. The insider AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought 1,900 shares worth $101,821. On Monday, March 11 BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 10,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hap Trading Ltd Com accumulated 1.76% or 365,762 shares. S&Co Inc has invested 0.04% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Jbf Cap Incorporated invested in 0.26% or 26,650 shares. Levin Capital Strategies LP holds 0.04% or 6,555 shares in its portfolio. Pentwater Mgmt Lp owns 14,376 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cipher LP holds 11,068 shares. M Hldg Secs Incorporated has invested 0.4% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Rbf Cap Ltd Liability reported 44,189 shares stake. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada owns 8.47 million shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc reported 21,655 shares. Moneta Group Inc Investment Advisors Limited Company has 2,188 shares. Tortoise Limited Company holds 700 shares. Moreover, Cacti Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.04% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Blue Chip Prns Inc has invested 0.09% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 92.53 million shares.

Webster Bank, which manages about $699.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Group (BSV) by 115,701 shares to 37,525 shares, valued at $2.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Etf/Usa (VB) by 6,732 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,749 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equi (VGK).

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $21.01 million activity. 5.91 million shares were sold by NGP Energy Capital Management – L.L.C., worth $19.47M. 50,000 shares valued at $100,625 were bought by DELL’OSSO DOMENIC J JR on Friday, May 24. On Tuesday, May 28 WEBB JAMES R bought $98,010 worth of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) or 50,000 shares.

