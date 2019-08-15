Webster Bank Maintains Stake in Salesforce.Com (CRM); As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Market Valuation Rose, Focused Wealth Management Has Lowered by $426,075 Its Stake

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 62.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc sold 6,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 4,014 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $261,000, down from 10,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $62.96. About 2.57 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – CHINA DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES EPCLUSA(SOFOSBUVIR/VELPATASVIR), GILEAD’S PAN-GENOTYPIC TREATMENT FOR CHRONIC HEPATITIS C VIRUS INFECTION; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS: EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20; 15/05/2018 – KITE – FACILITY TO ENGINEER, PRODUCE INNOVATIVE CELL THERAPIES, INCLUDING AXICABTAGENE CILOLEUCEL, A CHIMERIC ANTIGEN RECEPTOR T CELL (CAR T) THERAPY; 21/05/2018 – Janssen Announces European Commission Approval of JULUCA®▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First Two-Drug Regimen, Once; 21/05/2018 – FYI, $GILD offered us a statement in response to the ASCO abstract on the 4-1BB vs CD28 matchup study; 31/05/2018 – ACR20 80 — not too shabby: Gilead and Galapagos bag promising PhII data for star immunology drug filgotinib – boosting late-stage focus $GILD $GLPG; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s beat fueled by demand for Humira, Hep C drugs; 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Buys Building in Santa Monica From Astellas Pharma; 23/05/2018 – Kronos Bio Appoints Dr. Norbert Bischofberger, Former Head of R&D for Gilead Sciences, as President and Chief Executive Officer; 13/04/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 2%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 3%

Webster Bank increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 16.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank bought 4,787 shares as the company's stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 33,034 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.23M, up from 28,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $142.31. About 4.62 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500.

Webster Bank, which manages about $699.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equi (VGK) by 62,465 shares to 54,995 shares, valued at $2.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IVV) by 2,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,909 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Etf/Usa (VB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miura Glob Management Lc accumulated 2.71% or 100,000 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 646,322 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Stifel Fincl Corp holds 0.38% or 849,831 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.24% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 17,725 are owned by Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc. Columbus Circle Investors has invested 0.66% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Jag Cap Limited Liability Company holds 3.08% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 119,216 shares. Johnson Financial Gru stated it has 0.05% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Two Sigma holds 0.01% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 10,118 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Com has invested 0.43% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Locust Wood Cap Advisers Lc has invested 2.2% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Penobscot Inv Mngmt Inc holds 0.21% or 6,120 shares. Sunbelt holds 10,909 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Park Avenue Ltd Liability stated it has 0.03% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20 million and $330.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 55,610 shares to 257,661 shares, valued at $2.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust by 66,544 shares in the quarter, for a total of 868,992 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (LAG).