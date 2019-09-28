Webster Bank Maintains Position in Sherwin (SHW); Davidson D A & Company Stake In Leggett & Platt (LEG) Was Boosted

Webster Bank increased its stake in Sherwin (SHW) by 26.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank bought 1,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 4,835 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.22M, up from 3,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in Sherwin for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $544.28. About 359,884 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500.

Davidson D A & Company increased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) by 26.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company bought 12,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.11% . The hedge fund held 58,502 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.25M, up from 46,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $40.92. About 496,395 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $216,035 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Lc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). 9,660 were reported by Grisanti Capital Ltd Co. Welch Forbes Limited Liability Company stated it has 11,164 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Bamco has invested 0.03% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Chevy Chase Tru Inc has invested 0.13% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Envestnet Asset Management Inc accumulated 0.08% or 143,105 shares. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Ltd Liability invested in 0.13% or 1,635 shares. Everence Capital Incorporated owns 1,779 shares. Icon Advisers Inc Company owns 4,200 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Stratos Wealth Ltd accumulated 4,196 shares. Accuvest Glob Advsrs has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has 0.02% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Condor Cap Mgmt accumulated 3,272 shares. Baxter Bros invested 1.53% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Natl Asset Mgmt accumulated 1,493 shares.

Webster Bank, which manages about $726.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technolo (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 27,963 shares to 21,143 shares, valued at $1.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Trust (SPY) by 6,859 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 243,699 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equi (VGK).

Davidson D A & Company, which manages about $9.65B and $5.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tortoise Energy Infra Corp (NYSE:TYG) by 19,205 shares to 129,907 shares, valued at $2.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 4,611 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,921 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).