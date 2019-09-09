Webster Bank Lowered Its Stake in Lockheed Martin (LMT) by $1.91 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Bank Amer (BAC) Holder Locust Wood Capital Advisers Has Boosted Its Holding

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 562.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc bought 598,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 705,129 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.46 million, up from 106,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $265.54B market cap company. The stock increased 3.70% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $28.75. About 50.88M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/05/2018 – Vital Therapies at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/03/2018 – NXT-ID Inc. to File Year-end Earnings, Schedule Investor Webcast to Discuss 2017 Results; 14/03/2018 – Siemens Healthineers IPO likely to price at 28 euros per share; 27/04/2018 – Myriad Genetics Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 10/05/2018 – Abaxis Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – Penumbra Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: BofA defrauded clients as it secretly routed trades to Bernie Madoff; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 08/03/2018 – U.S. SEC SAYS MERRILL LYNCH CHARGED WITH GATEKEEPING FAILURES IN THE UNREGISTERED SALES OF SECURITIES; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia into the tech slide because a big year for chipmaker is ahead

Webster Bank decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 93.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank sold 6,367 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 456 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137,000, down from 6,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $5.98 during the last trading session, reaching $380.58. About 721,668 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 19/03/2018 – Triumph Achieves Elite Supplier Status from Lockheed Martin RMS; 29/04/2018 – LMT: # Libya_now The cargo plane, which landed on Sunday in the vicinity of the sparkling field, was hit by a technical error minutes before it took off. It is likely that the crash occurred during the flight, which caused it to fall; 05/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN AFFIRMED BY FITCH, OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 19/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin just got one step closer to handing hypersonic weapons to the U.S. Air Force; 25/05/2018 – Turkey says to take every initiative to protect firms from U.S. sanctions; 12/04/2018 – Boeing to team up with India’s HAL and Mahindra for fighter jet; 17/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin: Lockheed Martin Provides Commonwealth of Australia with Space Situational Awareness System Apr 17, 2018; 11/04/2018 – Jamie Freed: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 08/03/2018 – Seaspan Shipyards’ Canadian Expertise to be Shared Internationally with Awarding of Lockheed Martin Canada Contract for New Z; 17/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Arming the world: Inside Trump’s “Buy American” drive to expand weapons exports

Webster Bank, which manages about $699.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 4,787 shares to 33,034 shares, valued at $5.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 11,457 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,075 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard (VOO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $5.03 EPS, down 2.14% or $0.11 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.41B for 18.92 P/E if the $5.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual EPS reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.60% EPS growth.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63M and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (Call) (NYSE:ANTM) by 106,160 shares to 10,600 shares, valued at $3.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 61,980 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 722,166 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings.