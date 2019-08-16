Webster Bank Lowered Its Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stake as Stock Value Rose; Alpine Partners Vi Has Lifted Its Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Holding by $410,650

Alpine Partners Vi Llc increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 172.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc bought 16,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.72% . The institutional investor held 25,959 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 9,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $17.9. About 3.13M shares traded or 49.45% up from the average. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500.

Webster Bank decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 93.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank sold 6,367 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 456 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137,000, down from 6,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $4.14 during the last trading session, reaching $377.6. About 511,068 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-U.S. LOWERING FOREIGN ARMS SALES ADMINISTRATIVE SURCHARGE TO 3.2 PCT FROM 3.5 PCT, EFFECTIVE JUNE 1 – ARMS SALES CHIEF HOOPER; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED CEO SEES INCREASED DEFENSE SPENDING AROUND THE WORLD; 11/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Pentagon stops accepting Lockheed F-35 jets over repair cost dispute; 20/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-China, not North Korea, to dominate Japan military planning; 22/05/2018 – ISRAEL FIRST COUNTRY TO CARRY OUT ATTACKS WITH U.S.-BUILT F-35 STEALTH FIGHTER – ISRAELI AIR FORCE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lockheed Martin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LMT); 22/03/2018 – Poland says U.S. missile shield site delayed until 2020; 06/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin is making investments in hypersonics, laser weapons, electronic warfare and artificial intelligence; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Lockheed resumes F-35 jet deliveries to Pentagon – official; 06/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Delivers First HC-130J Combat King Il To California Air National Guard

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 23,297 shares. Buckingham Mngmt invested in 2,433 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Com owns 2,306 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Atalanta Sosnoff Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Macroview Inv Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 68 shares or 0.05% of the stock. The Minnesota-based Cahill Fin has invested 0.33% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Com holds 0.15% or 13,000 shares. Arete Wealth Ltd Llc accumulated 3,467 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Churchill Mngmt holds 53,200 shares. Segment Wealth Limited Company reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Cibc Asset Management Inc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Numerixs Inv owns 4,504 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Duncker Streett Company accumulated 2,573 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Smith Asset Mgmt Gru LP invested in 0.3% or 30,442 shares. Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora invested 0.09% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $739,067 activity. GORDON ILENE S bought $229,533 worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) on Monday, February 25.

Webster Bank, which manages about $699.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 4,787 shares to 33,034 shares, valued at $5.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 387 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,730 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $4.98 earnings per share, down 3.11% or $0.16 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.41B for 18.96 P/E if the $4.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual earnings per share reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.40% negative EPS growth.

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $345.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mbt Finl Corp (NASDAQ:MBTF) by 88,241 shares to 93,961 shares, valued at $941,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,000 shares, and cut its stake in Dell Technologies Inc.