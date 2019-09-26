Webster Bank Lowered Holding in Boeing Co (BA) as Share Value Declined; State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Stake in Anadarko Pete (APC) Has Lifted by $62.13 Million

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 417.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought 887,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 1.10M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $77.62 million, up from 212,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21M shares traded or 170.73% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 14/03/2018 – Anadarko at Group Breakfast Hosted By Tuohy Brs Today; 09/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Colombia jumps into Latam oil auction wave, to award blocks in April; 27/03/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum Gears Up for $4.5 Billion in 2018 Capital Spending, an Industrial Info News Alert; 27/03/2018 – Algeria’s 2017 energy export volumes slip, earnings up -c.bank; 04/04/2018 – Midstates Petroleum Announces Agreement for Sale of Anadarko Basin Producing Properties for $58 M; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Names Mitchell W. Ingram EVP, International, Deepwater & Exploration; 04/04/2018 – MIDSTATES PETROLEUM – AS PER SALE AGREEMENT, CO’S UNIT TO SELL SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ITS WELLS, RELATED LEASES LOCATED IN ANADARKO BASIN IN TEXAS, OKLAHOMA; 18/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO ENDS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 12/04/2018 – REG-TGS announces expansion of its 2018 onshore seismic activity with third project in the Anadarko Basin

Webster Bank decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 6.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank sold 1,208 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 17,901 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.52 million, down from 19,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $385.32. About 524,556 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 19/04/2018 – Defense One: BREAKING: Drone-export rules to relax; Air Force leaders want to change space; Chat with Boeing’s defense boss;; 17/04/2018 – NTSB REGULATOR FOCUSING ON A MISSING ENGINE FAN BLADE IN SOUTHWEST FLIGHT TUESDAY – CHAIRMAN; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER EXECUTIVE SAYS CO IS CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OPPORTUNITY FOR SUPER TUCANO SALES TO U.S. AIR FORCE; 21/03/2018 – Boeing: Airplane Will Go Into Service With Thai Lion Air; 04/05/2018 – IAG CEO SAYS SAYS IN DIALOGUE WITH BOEING AND AIRBUS ON WIDEBODIES, FOUND BOEING TO BE PARTICULARLY CONSTRUCTIVE OF LATE; 20/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – JAPAN WANTS NEW STEALTH AIRCRAFT TO USE JAPANESE ENGINES AND RADAR; 06/03/2018 – Ryanair to use “pretty much all” of Boeing 737 buying options; 08/05/2018 – Airbus says needs time to study U.S. decision on Iran; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER: BOEING INTEREST SHOWS SMALL COMMERCIAL JETS IMPORTANCE; 26/04/2018 – SIA ENGINEERING COMPANY LTD – SIGNS $484 MLN SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH SILKAIR FOR BOEING 737 MAX AIRCRAFT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 95 investors sold APC shares while 261 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 391.08 million shares or 6.52% less from 418.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd stated it has 4,540 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 10,607 shares. Lipe And Dalton invested in 0.01% or 103 shares. Massachusetts-based Birch Hill Ltd Co has invested 0.09% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Gideon Capital Advsrs has invested 0.59% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Cibc Asset Mgmt accumulated 51,707 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs has invested 0.12% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Moreover, Grandfield Dodd Ltd Com has 0.02% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Factory Mutual Ins holds 289,400 shares. The New York-based Adirondack Tru has invested 0.01% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). 217,254 are held by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Zeke Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 4,253 shares. Riggs Asset Managment stated it has 50 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vigilant Mngmt Ltd holds 0% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) or 64 shares.

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kbr Inc (NYSE:KBR) by 145,000 shares to 1.48M shares, valued at $36.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 70,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.60M shares, and cut its stake in Alcoa Corp.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.33B for 41.34 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Webster Bank, which manages about $726.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Etfs/Usa (EEMV) by 14,510 shares to 34,448 shares, valued at $2.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 66,531 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,603 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).