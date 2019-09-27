Webster Bank Lowered Cognizant Technolo (CTSH) Stake; Montage Resources (MR) Shorts Up By 5.79%

Webster Bank decreased Cognizant Technolo (CTSH) stake by 56.94% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Webster Bank sold 27,963 shares as Cognizant Technolo (CTSH)’s stock declined 9.75%. The Webster Bank holds 21,143 shares with $1.34 million value, down from 49,106 last quarter. Cognizant Technolo now has $32.95 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $59.65. About 2.54 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 17/05/2018 – Cognizant Recognized as Market Leader in Internet of Things Services by Research and Advisory Firm ISG; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.47; 27/03/2018 – India tax department freezes certain Cognizant bank accounts-report; 19/04/2018 – Cognizant Completes Acquisition Of Bolder Healthcare Solutions; 28/03/2018 – Financial Chron: Paid all applicable taxes, I-T dept’s position without merit: Cognizant; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.47; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Acquires Hedera Consulting, A Belgian Advisory And Analytics Company; 03/04/2018 – Indian court orders tax dept to lift freeze on Cognizant’s funds; 21/05/2018 – Cognizant Moves into Top 200 on 2018 Fortune 500 List; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q EPS 88c

Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE:MR) had an increase of 5.79% in short interest. MR’s SI was 940,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 5.79% from 889,000 shares previously. With 349,500 avg volume, 3 days are for Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE:MR)’s short sellers to cover MR’s short positions. The SI to Montage Resources Corporation’s float is 17.26%. The stock decreased 2.88% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $3.71. About 457,518 shares traded. Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE:MR) has declined 86.26% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.26% the S&P500.

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The company has market cap of $132.47 million. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. It has a 1.75 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Eclipse Resources Corporation and changed its name to Montage Resources Corporation in February 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity. 19,000 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) shares with value of $1.16M were bought by Humphries Brian.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Webster Financial Bank N A reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Cambridge Rech Advsr Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Moody National Bank Tru Division invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 1St Source Bankshares has 12,459 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Company, a Nebraska-based fund reported 2,396 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv, Belgium-based fund reported 314,849 shares. 17,304 are held by Van Eck Associate Corp. Icon Advisers has 18,780 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Shine Advisory Inc accumulated 1,228 shares. World Asset Management Inc holds 37,218 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Whitnell And holds 30,325 shares. Covington Cap Management holds 0.01% or 1,660 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.14% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 93,105 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 15,000 are held by Hussman Strategic Advisors.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.96M for 14.20 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

Webster Bank increased Vanguard (VOO) stake by 6,523 shares to 197,300 valued at $53.10M in 2019Q2. It also upped Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) stake by 66,531 shares and now owns 133,603 shares. Ishares Etfs/Usa (EEMV) was raised too.