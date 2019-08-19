Webster Bank Lifted Its Holding in Salesforce.Com (CRM) by $756,346; Efg Asset Management Americas Has Boosted Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position by $310,526

Webster Bank increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 16.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank bought 4,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 33,034 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.23 million, up from 28,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.95B market cap company. It closed at $143.89 lastly. It is down 11.93% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.27; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com to Use Proceeds to Partially Fund Cash Portion of MuleSoft Acquisition; 13/03/2018 – Geneia Chosen to Participate in Salesforce Accelerate Program; 02/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS SALESFORCE.COM INC. TO RATING ‘A-‘; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advance talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 30/05/2018 – Salesforce Can’t Stop With Strong Growth, Margins Forecast; 05/04/2018 – Publicis.Sapient and TQI Ventures announce new joint business focused on enabling the digital transformation of organizations in Europe leveraging Salesforce; 23/04/2018 – Q&A: Salesforce’s Keith Block Is Still Cautious About AI; 22/03/2018 – NYDJ Taps Salesforce to Boost Personalization Features

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 63.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp bought 2,234 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 5,744 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $803,000, up from 3,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $348.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $132.05. About 1.33 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 18/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug costs less than expected; J&J halts development on Alzheimer’s drug; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 2in); 11/04/2018 – PUNITIVE DAMAGES AWARD BRINGS TOTAL PAYMENT TO $117 MLN IN THE CASE, INCLUDING $37 MLN IN COMPENSATORY DAMAGES; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intellige; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on First-Quarter Results; 28/03/2018 – Mirata BioPharma Becomes Resident Company at Johnson & Johnson Innovation JLABS; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q EPS $1.60; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Discovery Adds DowDuPont, Exits J&J; 29/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Planning Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 1.76% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 41,217 shares. Mai Capital Management owns 182,237 shares for 1.3% of their portfolio. Clean Yield Group Incorporated has invested 3.31% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Inr Advisory Lc holds 584 shares. Cincinnati Casualty Co has 2.87% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Stillwater Investment Management Ltd Liability Co holds 30,774 shares or 1.76% of its portfolio. Baker Ellis Asset Limited Company holds 1.23% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 31,477 shares. Bourgeon Management Limited Liability accumulated 1,788 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Sterling Invest accumulated 23,662 shares. Consulate owns 0.18% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 2,757 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System holds 155,693 shares. 3.12M are owned by Hsbc Holding Public Limited Company. A D Beadell Inv Counsel Inc invested in 3.19% or 25,776 shares. Heritage Invsts Management Corporation invested in 1.47% or 176,657 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 3.64% or 96,735 shares.

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp, which manages about $1.65 billion and $329.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 2,745 shares to 21,442 shares, valued at $4.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,742 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

