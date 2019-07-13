Webster Bank Lifted Home Depot (HD) Holding; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Market Valuation Rose, Tci Wealth Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake by $322,020

Webster Bank increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 14.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank bought 2,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,461 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73 million, up from 16,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $218.23. About 4.25 million shares traded or 5.54% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: 2 officers shot, in critical condition at a Home Depot in Dallas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Shrugs Off Winter Blues; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $3.98B; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Arrest made after gunman wounds 2 Dallas officers, Home Depot employee; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Customer Transactions Fell 1.3%; 24/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: #BREAKING: An arrest has been made after two police officers and a civilian were shot at a Home Depot in; 12/03/2018 – Lawsuit saying Home Depot tricks buyers of 4X4 lumber is deep-sixed; 17/05/2018 – Home Depot’s (HD) CEO Craig Menear Hosts 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting (Transcript)

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 89.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc sold 1,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 211 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38,000, down from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $437.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $169.07. About 17.32 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says Swatch CEO; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding: Transaction Is Expected to Close in Early June; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after $600 million funding led by Alibaba; 04/04/2018 – Tencent vs. Alibaba: Battle extends to bikes and food delivery; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Signs Up to Help Out Thailand; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba is China’s biggest e-commerce firm; 03/04/2018 – Paytm Mall grabs $2bn valuation with new Softbank/Alibaba investment; 12/04/2018 – Esri and Alibaba Cloud Working Together to Bring Enhanced Location Intelligence Technology to Cloud Users; 10/04/2018 – SINGAPORE STATE INVESTOR TEMASEK LIKELY TO PARTICIPATE AS LEAD INVESTOR IN FUNDRAISING; 11/05/2018 – MEDIA-Jack Ma’s Ant Snags Carlyle, CPPIB for $10 Billion Funding – Bloomberg

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.92 billion for 37.40 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.53 billion and $227.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 933 shares to 1,833 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Webster Bank, which manages about $699.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equi (VGK) by 62,465 shares to 54,995 shares, valued at $2.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Trust (SPY) by 1,424 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,558 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

