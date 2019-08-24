Webster Bank Increases Holding in Cvs Health (CVS); 2U (TWOU) Holding Boosted by Us Bancorp De

Webster Bank increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 21.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank bought 17,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 101,316 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.46 million, up from 83,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $60.24. About 8.94M shares traded or 5.03% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Us Bancorp De increased its stake in 2U Inc (TWOU) by 36.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De bought 9,246 shares as the company’s stock declined 78.48% . The institutional investor held 34,833 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47M, up from 25,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in 2U Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $17.83. About 1.79M shares traded. 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has declined 83.03% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.03% the S&P500. Some Historical TWOU News: 21/05/2018 – 2U INC – CHERNIS HAS STEPPED DOWN FROM 2U’S BOARD IN ORDER TO TAKE ON HIS NEW ROLE AS 2U COO; 03/05/2018 – 2U INC TWOU.O – SEES NET LOSS PER SHARE, BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.87 – $0.84 FOR FY 2018; 21/05/2018 – Mark Chernis Joins 2U, Inc. as Chief Operating Officer; 03/05/2018 – 2U INC SEES 2Q 2018 REVENUE $95.1 MLN – $96.1 MLN; 03/05/2018 – 2U Raises full-Yr Rev Growth Guidance to 42%; 30/04/2018 – 2U Expands its Partnership with the Top-Ranked USC Sol Price School of Public Policy to Deliver USC Price’s Online Master of Pu; 25/05/2018 – 2U, Inc. Partners with Pepperdine University Graziadio Business School to Offer Business@Pepperdine, a Suite of Online Graduate Business Degrees; 24/04/2018 – Sean Fahey to join 2U, Inc. as Senior Vice President of Data Science; 01/05/2018 – The Harvard Business Analytics Program Welcomes its Inaugural Class; 20/04/2018 – 2U, Inc. Named a 2018 Top Workplace by The Denver Post

Webster Bank, which manages about $699.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IVV) by 2,200 shares to 26,909 shares, valued at $7.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Group (BSV) by 115,701 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,525 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Trust (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bartlett Limited Liability, a Ohio-based fund reported 133,535 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.11% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cambridge Inv Incorporated has 191,642 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Kj Harrison Partners accumulated 0.73% or 38,958 shares. Pinnacle Financial Prns owns 65,148 shares. Hightower Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.17% or 474,312 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owns 3,805 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr invested in 0.51% or 21,402 shares. Finemark Natl Bank invested in 7,929 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt reported 2,391 shares. Advisers Ltd reported 0.2% stake. 21,621 are held by Ibm Retirement Fund. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 2.22M shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Moreover, Meridian Mgmt has 1.1% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 41,320 shares. Swedbank has invested 0.24% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. The insider DORMAN DAVID W bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016. $198,769 worth of stock was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Friday, March 1. BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.