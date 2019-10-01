Webster Bank Increased Fastenal Co (FAST) Stake by $2.13 Million; Stock Declined; Psagot Investment House LTD Upped Position in Facebook (FB)

Webster Bank increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 99.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank bought 66,531 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 133,603 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.35M, up from 67,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $31.41. About 4.44M shares traded or 0.98% up from the average. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Psagot Investment House Ltd increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd bought 3,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 144,774 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.94M, up from 141,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $502.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $175.99. About 14.00 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Trust Crisis: Americans Say It Has Harmed Democracy, Only 1 in 4 Believe Positive Development for Society, According; 16/04/2018 – Single sign-in services from tech giants such as Google and Facebook make it easy to sign in to a lot of different sites without remembering different usernames and passwords for each one; 07/03/2018 – Sri Lanka blocks social media networks to stop sectarian violence; 20/03/2018 – FTC to question Facebook over Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 21/05/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg agrees to have EU hearing live-streamed; 09/03/2018 – Sarah Frier: Facebook paid $30M-$35M for the rights, @soshnick; 23/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ACTING CEO SAYS DELETED RAW DATA FROM FILE SERVER AFTER FACEBOOK’S REQUEST; 11/04/2018 – The Shift: Facebook Is Complicated. That Shouldn’t Stop Lawmakers; 24/03/2018 – Opinion: Don’t Delete Facebook. Do Something About It; 04/04/2018 – Facebook Figure on Improperly Shared Information Had Been Reported to Be About 50 Million People

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 43.46 million are held by Blackrock Inc. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Everence Mngmt holds 16,064 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Comerica Savings Bank has 0.04% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 148,673 shares. 9,024 were reported by Intersect Limited Company. 1.87 million are held by Swiss Commercial Bank. Legacy Cap Partners has 8,570 shares. 6,200 are held by Yorktown Management Rech Inc. Madison Inv Inc stated it has 1.91 million shares. Prudential Fin reported 526,458 shares. The Maryland-based Wms Prns Llc has invested 0.1% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Sigma Planning reported 17,338 shares stake. Moreover, Old Second Fincl Bank Of Aurora has 0.01% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 600 shares. Bahl & Gaynor stated it has 0.09% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Horizon Invests Ltd, North Carolina-based fund reported 7,435 shares.

Webster Bank, which manages about $726.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Trust (SPY) by 6,859 shares to 243,699 shares, valued at $71.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,208 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,901 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. On Thursday, August 1 Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 2,500 shares.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Msci Emergi(Eem (EEM) by 43,649 shares to 138,897 shares, valued at $5.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard(Vcsh) (VCSH) by 21,916 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,011 shares, and cut its stake in Energy Spdr(Xle (XLE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Klingenstein Fields Communications Limited Company invested in 1.47% or 146,359 shares. Advisory Alpha Lc invested in 1,339 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Sterling Mgmt Lc invested 0.09% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Salem Counselors stated it has 106,575 shares or 1.9% of all its holdings. Kentucky-based Atlas Browninc has invested 0.59% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cambridge Advsrs Inc stated it has 5,880 shares. 106,780 are owned by Raging Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Stillwater Invest Management Ltd Liability Com has 25,555 shares. 17,786 were accumulated by Meridian Mgmt Comm. Channing Capital invested in 43,067 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Nbt Bank & Trust N A New York has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Factory Mutual Insur Com owns 937,500 shares for 2.16% of their portfolio. Dubuque Retail Bank And Tru holds 1.23% or 39,503 shares. Hedeker Wealth Lc reported 19,223 shares. Shelton Mgmt, California-based fund reported 254,273 shares.