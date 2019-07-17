Webster Bank Increased Bristol (BMY) Holding; Labarge Has 0.88 Sentiment

Labarge Inc (LB) investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 159 institutional investors increased or opened new equity positions, while 180 sold and decreased stock positions in Labarge Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 179.06 million shares, down from 185.70 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Labarge Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 4 to 3 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 52 Reduced: 128 Increased: 101 New Position: 58.

Webster Bank increased Bristol (BMY) stake by 10.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Webster Bank acquired 7,316 shares as Bristol (BMY)’s stock declined 8.53%. The Webster Bank holds 79,164 shares with $3.78M value, up from 71,848 last quarter. Bristol now has $72.71B valuation. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $44.45. About 10.08M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Highlights Breadth of Immuno-Oncology–Based Combination Research and Commitment to Advancing Precision Medicine at ASCO 2018; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Technical Review Committee Tue, 4/10/2018, 10:00 AM; 23/04/2018 – EMA VALIDATES TYPE II VARIATION FOR MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA; 18/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO SUBMISSION BASED ON SAFETY AND EFFICACY DATA FROM SCLC COHORT OF PHASE 1/2 CHECKMATE -032 TRIAL; 14/03/2018 – Research from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Innovative Oncology Development Program to Be Presented at AACR 2018 Demonstrates; 26/04/2018 – BMY ENDS FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY OPDIVO WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,511 MLN VS $1,127 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO ADVANCE THERAPY FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES; 07/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 10, 2018 (BMY); 06/04/2018 – The fallout over $INCY setback continues at $BMY and $NLNK, adding a note about NewLink program review in light of PhIII failure

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $236,440 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II, worth $236,440.

Webster Bank decreased Vanguard Group (BSV) stake by 115,701 shares to 37,525 valued at $2.99M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares (IWM) stake by 2,547 shares and now owns 26,111 shares. Vanguard Etf/Usa (VB) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Terril Brothers accumulated 470,599 shares. 9,100 were reported by Ellington Ltd Liability Com. Cibc Fincl Bank Usa holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 10,772 shares. Moreover, Retirement System Of Alabama has 0.38% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 1.63M shares. Cullinan has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Granite Investment Ptnrs Ltd Liability stated it has 0.09% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Summit Fincl Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.65% or 52,854 shares. Acropolis Inv Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 7,274 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 477,739 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Howe And Rusling owns 108,564 shares. Putnam Fl Investment Management Communications stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Westend Ltd accumulated 706,697 shares. Atwood And Palmer has invested 0.08% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Loeb Ptnrs reported 1,300 shares. Mason Street Advisors Llc reported 232,923 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bristol-Myers Squibb had 14 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, February 28. Barclays Capital upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) on Friday, May 3 to “Overweight” rating. The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Bank of America. The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by BMO Capital Markets. UBS maintained Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) on Thursday, June 13 with “Neutral” rating.

L Brands, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of womenÂ’s intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, and accessories. The company has market cap of $7.30 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: VictoriaÂ’s Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. It has a 11.55 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include loungewear, bras, panties, swimwear, athletic attire, fragrances, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, home fragrances, handbags, jewelry, and personal care accessories.

The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $26.41. About 3.05 million shares traded. L Brands, Inc. (LB) has declined 32.41% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.84% the S&P500. Some Historical LB News: 08/03/2018 – L BRANDS REPORTS NEW $250M SHARE BUYBACK PLAN; 23/05/2018 – L BRANDS SEES 2Q EPS 30C TO 35C, EST. 41C; 08/03/2018 – L Brands Announces New $250 M Shr Repurchase Plan; 24/05/2018 – Things are not looking good for Victoria’s Secret and its parent company L Brands; 30/05/2018 – L BRANDS OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; 23/05/2018 – L Brands Sees 2Q EPS 30c-EPS 35c; 08/03/2018 – L Brands February Sales $853.9 Million; 24/05/2018 – L Brands, which owns Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works, slashed its full-year earnings outlook; 18/05/2018 – L Brands Declares Cash Dividend; 10/05/2018 – L Brands April Comparable Sales Flat