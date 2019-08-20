Webster Bank Holds Stake in Home Depot (HD); Waddell & Reed Financial Has Decreased Its Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $52.18 Million

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 6.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc sold 29,314 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 392,941 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $699.73 million, down from 422,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $898.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $23.55 during the last trading session, reaching $1816.12. About 2.82 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/05/2018 – Amazon Echo recorded a conversation and sent it to a random person, says report; 14/03/2018 – Denny’s Grows Digital Ordering Network Through Skill for Amazon Alexa; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-White House to host Amazon, Facebook, Ford and other big companies for Al summit – Washington Post; 19/05/2018 – Columbus Biz First: Exclusive: Shifting strategies, Amazon opens its doors to discuss workforce training program; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Poised to Pass Alphabet as Second-Largest U.S. Company; 18/05/2018 – Odds & Ends: Amazon’s Tax Compromise, The Final 20 for HQ2, An Unconventional Tech CEO, Women in Tech — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – Spherix CEO, Anthony Hayes, Set to Appear Live on Cheddar TV Interview to Take Place From the Floor of the NYSE on May 9th 12:50 p.m; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Veteran Heads to Airbnb; 27/03/2018 – Amazon, Casino in talks on possible Brazil partnership -newspaper; 23/04/2018 – Barriers into pharmaceuticals are too high even for Amazon, says billionaire investor Larry Robbins

Webster Bank increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 14.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank bought 2,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 19,461 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73M, up from 16,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $207.95. About 6.16M shares traded or 57.04% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 13/03/2018 – ecobee Expands into Smart Home Solutions with ecobee Switch+, Brings Voice Control to Every Room; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dow snaps 8-day winning streak; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Bad winter weather may affect results at Home Depot; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon:; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: CAMERON CO. RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD AT HOME DEPOT; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q CALL HAS ENDED; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot posts rare sales miss as delayed spring hits demand; 08/03/2018 – Watch Paul Ryan talk taxes at Home Depot facility; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F

Webster Bank, which manages about $699.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Group (BSV) by 115,701 shares to 37,525 shares, valued at $2.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equi (VGK) by 62,465 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,995 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IVV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 72.41 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31 billion and $40.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) by 128,271 shares to 496,392 shares, valued at $19.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 51,906 shares in the quarter, for a total of 184,562 shares, and has risen its stake in Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc.

