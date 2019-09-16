Webster Bank Holds Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM); Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake Has Raised by Chesapeake Asset Management Llc

Webster Bank increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank bought 5,672 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 140,284 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.68M, up from 134,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $380.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $118.94. About 6.67M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 02/05/2018 – Cable ONE to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-JPMorgan expands oil & gas practice with Morgan Stanley hires – Bloomberg; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CFO LAKE SEES EQUITY-TRADING STRENGTH CONTINUING; 23/04/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN PICKS JP MORGAN AND VTB CAPITAL TO LEAD INTERNATIONAL LISTING OF KAZAKHTELECOM; 26/04/2018 – Web.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 09/05/2018 – The New York Times Company to Webcast its Presentation at the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 04/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $22; 11/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – JPM Chief Executive Dimon Pay Ratio Among the Highest of Big U.S. Banks

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc bought 4,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 18,481 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.58 million, up from 14,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $135.6. About 3.48M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – With Potential Comcast Offer Looming, Fox Sets Date to Vote on Disney Deal; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 08/05/2018 – Comcast Crashes Disney’s Fox Hunt, But Victory Isn’t Assured — Heard on the Street; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS ELECTED TO BOARD; 02/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Paul Giamatti joins @TheRock in Disney’s #JungleCruise; 12/04/2018 – ESPN+ streaming service launches Disney’s digital drive; 09/05/2018 – MediaConfidntial: Report: James Murdoch Won’t Be Joining Disney; 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings; 29/05/2018 – NEW: The Walt Disney Company is lining up financing in case Twenty-First Century Fox’s board demands cash as part of Disney’s massive bid for its assets as Comcast prepares a potential all-cash bid to compete with Disney, sources say; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix tops Disney as most valuable media property

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 12,826 are held by Charter. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Co has 10,740 shares. Greenleaf reported 32,061 shares. Tdam Usa invested in 54,201 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Cypress Capital Management Limited Liability Company (Wy) owns 190 shares. Doheny Asset Ca holds 21,193 shares. Capital Investment Limited Co accumulated 59,851 shares. Mackay Shields Lc reported 0.44% stake. Natixis Advsrs LP owns 485,353 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory holds 0.4% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.01 million shares. Plancorp Limited Liability Company has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Staley Capital Advisers owns 20,356 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. 8.02 million are owned by Ameriprise Inc. Farmers Bank & Trust reported 19,320 shares stake. 5.88 million are held by Amer Century.

Webster Bank, which manages about $726.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equi (VGK) by 9,772 shares to 45,223 shares, valued at $2.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Co/The by 32,994 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,934 shares, and cut its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gm Advisory Grp Inc reported 0.5% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bancshares Of Nova Scotia holds 0.79% or 1.71 million shares in its portfolio. New Vernon Investment Ltd Llc owns 4,253 shares. Moreover, Dakota Wealth Management has 1.01% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Winfield stated it has 2,883 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Ls Invest Ltd Co invested 0.76% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 73,275 are owned by Peak Asset Limited. Global Endowment Lp owns 2,920 shares. Moreover, A D Beadell Investment Counsel has 0.61% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Accredited Investors holds 0.26% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 12,077 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt owns 1.01% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 394,773 shares. Merian Investors (Uk) Limited owns 1.53M shares for 1.75% of their portfolio. Nexus Inv holds 4.74% or 306,060 shares in its portfolio. The New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity has invested 0.05% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moller Financial Service accumulated 4,756 shares.