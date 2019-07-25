Webster Bank Holds Position in Bristol (BMY); Grs Advisors Upped Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Holding by $3.42 Million

Grs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 37.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc bought 100,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 372,071 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.86 million, up from 271,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $35.22. About 955,937 shares traded or 0.14% up from the average. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 13.91% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.48% the S&P500.

Webster Bank increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 10.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank bought 7,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 79,164 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78 million, up from 71,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.08% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $45.42. About 29.12 million shares traded or 120.62% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 08/05/2018 – ACell, Inc. Names Nino Pionati Vice President, International and Business Development; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced; 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Technical Review Committee Tue, 4/10/2018, 2:00 PM; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study; 03/05/2018 – Trumark Homes Nears Complete Sellout At Bristol Community In Chino Hills; 06/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Should Bristol-Myers panic over Incyte’s skin cancer failure?; 03/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Tue, 4/3/2018, 7:30 PM; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA GRANTED OPDIVO COMBO BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION; 16/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invest House Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 30,204 shares. Elm Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.23% stake. Sfe Investment Counsel has 0.78% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Kamunting Street Management Lp owns 60,000 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Co reported 73,216 shares. Beaumont Prtnrs Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 10,296 shares. Compton Mngmt Incorporated Ri invested 0.74% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Tortoise Mgmt Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 1,608 shares. Soros Fund Ltd Co holds 0% or 10 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com has 3.83M shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.12% or 171,024 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Llc reported 0.07% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Grp Lc reported 19,470 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Raymond James & Assoc holds 0.13% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 1.73M shares. Iowa Retail Bank owns 53,848 shares for 1.18% of their portfolio.

Webster Bank, which manages about $699.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equi (VGK) by 62,465 shares to 54,995 shares, valued at $2.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IWM) by 2,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,111 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Trust (SPY).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $236,440 activity.

Grs Advisors Llc, which manages about $170.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 155,121 shares to 370,755 shares, valued at $8.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corepoint Lodging Inc by 452,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 204,541 shares, and cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc.

