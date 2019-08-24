Webster Bank Holding in Lockheed Martin (LMT) Has Trimmed by $1.91 Million as Market Value Rose; Dominos Pizza (DPZ) Holding Held by Chilton Investment Co Llc

Webster Bank decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 93.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank sold 6,367 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 456 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137,000, down from 6,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $8.99 during the last trading session, reaching $376.89. About 1.27 million shares traded or 8.16% up from the average. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 05/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin-built NASA InSight Lander Officially on its Way to Mars; 05/03/2018 Lockheed Martin and Remediant partner to protect sensitive information; 19/04/2018 – Trump launches effort to boost U.S. weapons sales abroad; 15/03/2018 – Rep. Soto: Rep. Soto Congratulates Lockheed Martin Corp. on $3.5 billion Army Contract; 20/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 for Japan; 25/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 23/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin’s Long Range Anti-Ship Missile Scores Again in U.S. Air Force B-1B Flight; 28/03/2018 – A King Has Arrived: Sikorsky CH-53 King Stallion Heavy Lift Helicopter Arrives in Germany for International Debut; 05/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson wants to “wait and see” about the impact of Trump’s tariffs, but she’s optimistic her foreign customers won’t go away; 23/05/2018 – Lockheed CEO Sees F-35 Price Dropping to $80 Million (Video)

Chilton Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ) by 45.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc bought 75,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% . The hedge fund held 238,579 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.58M, up from 163,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Dominos Pizza Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $5.7 during the last trading session, reaching $226.15. About 699,824 shares traded. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has declined 4.63% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT TO OPEN 65-75 UK STORES DURING 2018; 26/04/2018 – DPZ 1Q DOMESTIC CO-OWNED COMP GROWTH +6.4%, EST. +4.7%; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA INC. 1Q EPS $2.00, EST. $1.77; 16/04/2018 – Domino’s unveils pizza delivery ‘hotspots’ as competition rages; 11/04/2018 – Unified Office Safety and Security Hot Line Helps Domino’s Deter Delivery Crime; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA INC. 1Q EPS $2.00; 06/03/2018 – JUBILANT FOODWORKS LTD JUBI.NS SAYS AGREEMENT FOR FOR OPERATING DOMINO’S PIZZA RESTAURANTS IN BANGLADESH; 09/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA INC – ANNOUNCED THAT CERTAIN OF ITS SUBSIDIARIES INTEND TO COMPLETE A RECAPITALIZATION TRANSACTION; 08/05/2018 – Pizza Hut expanding beer delivery test in Arizona and California; 26/04/2018 – Domino’s profit, comparable sales rise on higher fees from franchisees

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $4.98 earnings per share, down 3.11% or $0.16 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.41 billion for 18.92 P/E if the $4.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual earnings per share reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.40% negative EPS growth.

