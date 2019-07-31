Webster Bank Has Upped Salesforce.Com (CRM) Stake By $756,346; J Goldman & Company LP Increased By $31.84 Million Its Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Position

J Goldman & Company Lp increased Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) stake by 884.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. J Goldman & Company Lp acquired 442,249 shares as Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH)’s stock declined 20.36%. The J Goldman & Company Lp holds 492,249 shares with $35.66 million value, up from 50,000 last quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutio now has $37.39 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $65.68. About 1.80M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adjusted Operating Margin 20.3%; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – AS PART OF STAY ORDER, TO DEPOSIT $75 MLN TO BE KEPT IN SUSPENSE ACCOUNT BY ITD, WITH REMAINDER MARKED UNDER LIEN; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.47; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Buys Privately-Held Hedera Consulting for Undisclosed Terms; 22/03/2018 – Cognizant And General Assembly To Launch No-Cost Digital Engineering Education Program; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT – CO’S BUSINESS OPS, ASSOCIATES AND WORK WITH CLIENTS NOT IMPACTED BY ACTIONS RECENTLY ATTEMPTED BY INDIAN IT DEPARTMENT; 01/05/2018 – Cognizant Launches U.S. Foundation to Empower Digital Education and Skills Training Initiatives Across the United States; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adj EPS $1.06; 14/03/2018 – Cognizant Launches $300 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase

Webster Bank increased Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) stake by 16.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Webster Bank acquired 4,787 shares as Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM)’s stock declined 3.33%. The Webster Bank holds 33,034 shares with $5.23 million value, up from 28,247 last quarter. Salesforce.Com Inc now has $121.51 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $156. About 2.63M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 05/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Salesforce $Benchmark 5Y, 10Y; 26/04/2018 – Marketing Cloud Solutions Combined With Artificial Intelligence (AI) Transforming Social Media Platforms; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simpler small business product, will discontinue Desk.com and SalesforceIQ; 17/05/2018 – Akamai Announces Akamai Connector, a New Integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud; 30/05/2018 – Salesforce.com: The Force Is With Them — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS SALESFORCE.COM INC. TO RATING ‘A-‘; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-SALESFORCE.COM INC IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY MULESOFT INC; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce to acquire Mulesoft in $6.5bn deal; 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints

Among 28 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 26 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Salesforce.com has $200 highest and $160 lowest target. $182.61’s average target is 17.06% above currents $156 stock price. Salesforce.com had 39 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Strong Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Stifel Nicolaus. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $189 target in Tuesday, March 5 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 25 report. UBS maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) rating on Tuesday, March 5. UBS has “Buy” rating and $190 target. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Goldman Sachs. Stephens maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Stephens has “Buy” rating and $184 target. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Alibaba Widens Its Moat by Partnering with Salesforce – Motley Fool” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Cramer’s ‘Playbook’ For Profiting From A Fed Rate Cut – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Salesforce: Outstanding Growth And Reasonable Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) Chairman of the Board & co-CEO Marc Benioff Sold $1.5 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Llp owns 177,600 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Co reported 46,309 shares. Cookson Peirce And owns 147,211 shares or 1.97% of their US portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated owns 669,203 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Citadel Advisors Lc has invested 0.19% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). New York-based M&T Financial Bank Corp has invested 0.09% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Hills Bank And Tru Co has 9,007 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Moreover, Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Co has 0.89% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt has 2.32% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 193,921 shares. Fagan Assocs stated it has 5,760 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust reported 0.14% stake. 42,285 are held by Iowa State Bank. Allen Operations accumulated 10,806 shares. Sands Cap Mngmt holds 3.68% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 7.53 million shares. Allstate holds 0.16% or 36,821 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 13 selling transactions for $11.85 million activity. BLOCK KEITH also sold $795,000 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Wednesday, February 6. $134,514 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Hawkins Mark J. $857,751 worth of stock was sold by Weaver Amy E on Friday, February 15. $2.36M worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Benioff Marc. 114 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $16,971 were sold by Roos John Victor. Harris Parker sold $1.00M worth of stock. Allanson Joe sold $2.31M worth of stock or 14,897 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $1.03 million activity. 1,208 shares were sold by Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan, worth $86,046. Another trade for 19,000 shares valued at $1.16M was bought by Humphries Brian. Middleton Sean sold $48,650 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Monday, February 4.

Among 7 analysts covering Cognizant Tech Solns (NASDAQ:CTSH), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Cognizant Tech Solns had 15 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Monday, April 29 by Morgan Stanley. Wedbush downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Friday, May 3 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, February 7 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 3 by Goldman Sachs. Wells Fargo downgraded the shares of CTSH in report on Tuesday, April 16 to “Market Perform” rating. JP Morgan downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Friday, May 3 report. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, May 7 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $88 target in Sunday, March 10 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Limited Liability Co invested in 0.14% or 15.77 million shares. Pictet North America Advsrs holds 129,758 shares or 1.41% of its portfolio. Majedie Asset, United Kingdom-based fund reported 176,684 shares. First Manhattan Company owns 2,810 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Weatherly Asset Limited Partnership holds 3,355 shares. Dowling And Yahnke invested 0.23% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). The New York-based Metropolitan Life Insur Com has invested 0.13% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Brinker Incorporated has invested 0.25% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Marco Invest Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.27% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.05% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Assetmark reported 3,776 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.1% or 165,754 shares in its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 23,243 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp invested in 0.06% or 1.91 million shares. Compton Cap Management Incorporated Ri reported 11,474 shares.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “SNX or CTSH: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Cognizant Technology Solutions’s (NASDAQ:CTSH) Share Price Deserve to Gain 30%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: CDNS,AUDC,CTSH,INTL,AAPL – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.