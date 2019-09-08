Webster Bank Has Upped Home Depot (HD) Stake; Lbmc Investment Advisors Lifted Its A F L A C (AFL) Stake by $1.84 Million

Webster Bank increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 14.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank bought 2,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 19,461 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73 million, up from 16,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $231.13. About 3.14M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in A F L A C Inc (AFL) by 210.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc bought 36,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 54,296 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, up from 17,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in A F L A C Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $51.57. About 3.13M shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust & stated it has 0.34% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). 1.13 million were accumulated by Barclays Public Lc. Invesco Ltd owns 6.44 million shares. Field & Main Bancorporation owns 4,850 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw And has 0% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Minnesota-based Walleye Trading Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia reported 1.67% stake. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 400,698 shares. Wellington Shields & Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.23% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 3.16M shares. 10,800 were accumulated by Texas Yale Cap. Northern Trust Corporation accumulated 0.12% or 9.60M shares. Ghp Investment Advsr has invested 0.05% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Goldman Sachs Group holds 5.27 million shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 30,665 were reported by Baker Avenue Asset Limited Partnership.

Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $904.16M and $630.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr S&P 500/ Barra Growth Index (IVW) by 2,783 shares to 38,338 shares, valued at $6.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $99,659 activity.

Webster Bank, which manages about $699.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Trust (SPY) by 1,424 shares to 250,558 shares, valued at $70.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 6,367 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 456 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equi (VGK).